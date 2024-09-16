Service Reliability Engineer
2024-09-16
Techster Solutions befinner i dagsläget sig i en spännande tillväxtfas och söker nu fler kollegor, inledningsvis dig med minst 5+ års erfarenhet och som kan stärka teamet.
Du kan förvänta dig en omväxlande miljö, dagarna kan se väldigt olika ut - men en sak är säkert, här får du använda dina kompetenser och sätter själv gränsen för hur mycket du vill utvecklas. Som ett kunskapsbolag är det viktigt för oss att våra specialister delar med sig av sin kompetens och får kollegorna att växa.
Rollbeskrivning:
We are looking for a Senior Service Relability Engineer to our client.
For our client we are looking for a Specialist to work within the SC team. Are you passionate about operations and customer support? Do you have experience working in complex, high-availability environments? Are you always looking to learn and grow in your role? If so, client has an exciting opportunity for you!
They are looking for someone who is passionate about what they do, and who is eager to learn new things every day. If you're a true "nerd" at heart, then you'll fit right in with them! As a member of the operational team, the "SC Team," you will play a crucial role in ensuring that the operations run smoothly 24/7. You will be responsible for providing customer support, troubleshooting incidents, oncall, coordinating with multiple teams, and working closely with the developers, testers and architects to enhance and improve the solution.
In order to be successful in this role, client is looking for someone matching the following competencies:
You have experience working with Linux systems, and you're able to support and administer complex high-availability environments running on Linux.
You're familiar with scripting and automation, and you enjoy finding ways to automate routine tasks to make your work more efficient.
You have experience using monitoring tools and techniques to keep big installations running smoothly.
You've worked with cloud platforms like AWS and have hands-on experience managing cloud infrastructure.
You have knowledge of Java and J2EE solutions, and you're comfortable working with applications written in Java.
You're a natural problem-solver and troubleshooter, and you're able to work effectively with others (even under stress).
You have experience working with databases like Oracle, MongoDB, or Postgres SQL, and you're comfortable with basic database operations.
You enjoy programming and are comfortable working with different programming languages.
You're eager to learn new things every day, and you enjoy keeping up with new developments in your field.
You have at least 5 years of relevant professional experience in operations, support, or a related field.
You have excellent English language skills, both written and spoken, and you're able to communicate effectively with different stakeholders.
You're comfortable asking questions and proposing alternative solutions when needed.
General description of client:
We are the world's leading global innovator and operator of connected vehicle services. Our vision is to lead the automotive industry into the digital society, with the goal to connect 100 million vehicles by 2025.
When you start working at clients, you also have a high degree of flexibility when it comes to environment and tools you get to use. We are always curious about the latest tech developments, what suits you, and what ensures scalable and stable delivery to our customers. You choose which operating system you want to use on your laptop: Linux or Windows. You will get to work with one or more of the major cloud providers to develop services for our customers. And you will use the latest and most popular tools such as IntelliJ, Slack, Miro, Jira, Confluence and of course Teams, AD, O365.
To organize our work at scale, we follow the SAFe agile framework and subscribe to the Elite Software Performer philosophy of DevSecOps where each team is a self-contained unit fully responsible for the assets they create. We have also implemented Continuous Integration / Continuous Deployment (CI/CD) methodologies and build pipelines enabling you to create features and functions that are available in Production rapidly and reliably.
