Service Planner IT Services

At Tetra Pak we commit to making food safe and available, everywhere; and we protect what's good - protecting food, protecting people, and protecting the planet. By doing so we touch millions of people's lives every day.
And we need people like you to make it happen.
We empower you to reach your potential with opportunities to make an impact to be proud of - for food, people and the planet.
Job Summary
Are you our new Service Planner for IT Services?
What does a Service Planner do?
As a Service Planner, you will play a key role in driving new business initiatives that rely on IT solutions. Your work will help shape smarter decisions about future tools and capabilities. You will collaborate closely with both Business and Global IM stakeholders to assess new projects, review business cases, and support prioritization based on facts-balancing business needs, compliance requirements, and total cost of ownership (TCO).
A big part of your role involves maintaining the Business Roadmap from a Global IM perspective and recommending new IT services. Since the workload can vary throughout the year depending on project activity, flexibility and adaptability are essential.
You should be comfortable working under pressure and handling challenging situations with confidence. A customer-focused mindset and the ability to build strong, long-term relationships with stakeholders at all levels are also vital.
The position is permanent, based in Lund.
What you will do
Act as the main point of contact for the Global Business Process Driver and Team regarding new IT projects.
Manage Global IM deliverables up to the TG Analyze phase, including the creation of IT Project Proposals. Work closely with IT Project Managers (ITPMs) and Business Project Managers (BPMs).
Collaborate with the Enterprise Architecture Team to ensure proposals align with Tetra Pak's IT Strategy and Architecture.
Partner with the RM Business Partner to plan and forecast staffing needs for upcoming and ongoing projects.
Support ITPMs in evaluating service support models for new or modified IT services.
Coordinate with the Service Delivery Manager to align Continuous Improvement GAPs and project activities, considering budget, resources, and business impact.
Step in to support ITPMs when changes in scope, timeline, cost, or technical solutions arise during project delivery.
Lead the development and alignment of the Business Roadmap from a Global IM perspective, in close collaboration with the Global Process Driver and Team.
Ensure Planview and BO financials are regularly updated and accurately reflect the business roadmap.
We believe you have
10+ years of experience in IT Project Management, including at least 2-3 full project cycles.
Strong background in business process projects-from initiation and analysis to implementation.
Proven ability to manage global projects with virtual teams across time zones.
Deep understanding of Tetra Pak BT and IT processes.
Excellent stakeholder management and communication skills (English, both written and verbal).
Strong leadership and coaching capabilities.
General knowledge of IT concepts and technologies.
We Offer You
A variety of exciting challenges with ample opportunities for development and training in a truly global landscape
A culture that pioneers a spirit of innovation where our industry experts drive visible results
An equal opportunity employment experience that values diversity and inclusion
Market competitive compensation and benefits with flexible working arrangements
Apply Now
If you are inspired to be part of our promise to protect what's good; for food, people, and the planet, apply through our careers page at https://jobs.tetrapak.com/.
This job posting expires on September 15th.
To find out more about the position, contact Delivery Director Stefan Lundblad at +46 46 36 5686
If you have questions about your application, contact Senior Resource Manager Marie Backlund at +46 46 36 2187 or recruiter Sara Johannesson at +46 46 36 2964.
For trade union information, contact Sveriges Ingenjörer Lars Haraldsson at +46 46 36 2533 and/or Unionen Lisbeth Larsson at +46 46 36 2320.
Diversity, equity, and inclusion is an everyday part of how we work. We give people a place to belong and support to thrive, an environment where everyone can be comfortable being themselves and has equal opportunities to grow and succeed. We embrace difference, celebrate people for who they are, and for the diversity they bring that helps us better understand and connect with our customers and communities worldwide.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-09-15
