Service Owner Service Agreements
2023-11-14
As a Service Owner Service Agreements, you will join the Service Contract department within the Global Parts & Services organization at Volvo Penta. Service Agreements or Maintenance & Repair Agreement is a fundamental Service that is an essential part of a Service Contract bundling offer for Volvo Penta.
As a Service Owner, you will be responsible for developing and maintaining the Service Agreement strategy and roadmap. You will also enable/drive the development, implementation, and maintenance of the associated systems, tools, and processes to manage the Service Agreements business. For this, you will work closely with our colleagues at Marine & Industrial Business Unit to align, agree and develop the commercial roadmaps. You will also work closely with our internal development partners to make sure the agreed roadmaps are delivered as per requirements.
Key Responsibilities
Translating business needs from Industrial & Marine business into commercial strategy & roadmaps
Enhance and manage the strategy and roadmap based on regular key user group input
In collaboration with internal development partners, drive the development and implementation of the associated systems, tools, and processes
Ensure delivery of training material, marketing plan and support structure towards the roll-out organization
In co-ordination with Services Analytics department, you develop business reporting and KPI structure which will drive Service Agreement sales while helping manage a healthy portfolio
Upon maturity of this Service business,
End-to-end Service Agreement Lifecycle management
Upon maturity of this business, Portfolio management of Service Agreements
Benchmark and exploration of opportunities within Volvo Group to improve Service Agreement business
Experience/competencies
Tangible Services Agreement / Service Contract experience
Strong service owner skills (and/or project management, and/or business development)
Long-term vision and short-term execution
Excellent communication skills
Analytical & self-driven
Strong in continuous improvement
Fluent in spoken/written English
Volvo Group values
This function will report to the Head of Service Contracts.
Please reach out to Abdul Noorullah abdul.noorullah@volvo.com
for more information.
