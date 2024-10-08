Service Owner Infrastructure Cloud & Server - Polypeptide Group
2024-10-08
We are looking for a Service Owner Infrastructure for Polypeptide Group with a special focus on on-prem and hosted infrastructure.
Polypeptide Group is a one of the world's largest and most successful companies specializing in the manufacturing of therapeutic peptides and related compounds for research and pharmaceutical applications. The peptides they produce are part of several different pharmaceutical products and through their work they are improving the quality of life for many people around the world. Polypeptide Group is constantly growing and as part of this process, they are also able to offer their employees a dynamic and stimulating workplace with great opportunities to grow.
The company has production facilities in Sweden, USA, Belgium, Switzerland, France and India with its head office located in Zug, Switzerland.
After have gone public in 2021, now listed on the SIX, Swiss Stock Exchange, they are seeking to strengthen their Global IS/IT capabilities with someone for the position as Service Owner in the global Services & Operations team with a special focus on On-prem and hosted infrastructure. This is a role where you will contribute with your expertise in securing an architectural overview and operational delivery to ensure global maintenance and development of the services and projects.
Global IS/IT is a global organization dedicated on supporting the business with everything from strategy execution to operational delivery. They are executing on a newly formed and approved IS/IT strategy lifting the company's capabilities as well as contributing to the overall Strategy for Digitalization. As Service Owner Infrastructure you will be an essential part in a team, building the foundation for Polypeptides services. This position involves having a special focus on and responsibility for On-prem and Hosted infrastructure, ensuring the company's capabilities for 200 Virtual servers is maintained and developed.
The position is based in Malmö but your responsibility will be global. You report to the Manager of Infrastructure Services.
MAIN RESPONSIBILITIES
Secure implementation and compliance across a set of core infrastructure and platforms.
Participate in projects to find and design infrastructure solution/service based on business requirements.
Responsible for managing one or more services throughout their entire lifecycle, this includes driving and securing service maturity and service enhancements with partners, service providers and internal colleagues.
Deliver a clear description and definition of the service and its added business value, ensuring compliance with both internal and external requirements.
Develop the roadmap for your service and securing its alignment with the global IS/IT roadmap.
Report on investment roadmap for the service, including deliverables over time, expected outcomes and business impact on above metrics.
Besides your focus on on-prem and hosted infrastructure, you support the business for changes and service requests for the service-portfolio within Global IS/IT.
Follow up on service delivery from outsourced partner within the infrastructure delivery.
Bridge the gap between application teams and the servers their applications run on. Connectivity, Databases, data etc.
PREVIOUS EXPERIENCES AND COMPETENCE THAT ARE MERITORIOUS
An academic degree in any related field.
At least 5 years professional experience from a similar role within IT infrastructure, preferably with manufacturing (OT) infrastructure experience.
Excellent stakeholder management and project management skills.
Experience in working with outsourced IT service delivery from either side(customer/supplier).
Previous experience in working with Microsoft Server and SQL. Certifications in this area is seen as meritorious.
Experience from pharma/life science is seen as meritorious.
Previous experience in architectural design.
As this is a global role, previous experience working within an international matrix organization is an advantage.
Fluent verbal and writing skills in English. Swedish preferred.
TO BE SUCCESFULL IN THIS ROLE WE BELEIVE YOU TO HAVE THE FOLLOWING SKILLS
Able to adapt to changing circumstances
Strong collaborative skills
A fast and eager learner
Result oriented
Self motivating
We hope that we have caught your curiosity and look forward to your application.
OTHER INFORMATION
Start: Per agreement
Location: Malmö, Sweden
This recruitment process is handled by A-hub and on Polypeptides request, all enquires regarding this position will be handled by A-hub and Gerald Boakye.
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-03-27
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare A Hub AB
(org.nr 559177-9656), https://a-hub.se Arbetsplats
A-hub Kontakt
Gerald Boakye gerald@a-hub.se Jobbnummer
8944710