Service Order Specialist
Hitachi Energy Sweden AB / Kundservicejobb / Ludvika Visa alla kundservicejobb i Ludvika
2025-01-15
, Smedjebacken
, Ljusnarsberg
, Fagersta
, Säter
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Hitachi Energy Sweden AB i Ludvika
, Smedjebacken
, Västerås
, Solna
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Transformer Service, Hitachi Energy in Ludvika offers you a stimulating work environment with a global reach. We are currently seeking a Service Order Specialist to join our order team, a crucial link in delivering new transformers and reactors worldwide, as well as supporting our local customers.
Our close-knit order team includes order handlers, logisticians, purchasing, packing, and shipping specialists. In our ever-changing environment, you'll face new challenges as we grow together.
Your main responsibility will be managing customer orders for various transformer parts and services, providing support to both internal and external customers. By coordinating with relevant resources, you'll enhance overall customer satisfaction.
"Join our cheerful and dynamic team! You'll play a crucial role in shaping and building our team, while also collaborating with customers from around the globe." - Yvonne Norgren, Hiring Manager
Your responsibilities
Order registration in the system and progress tracking from handover to delivery.
Communication with customers and internal stakeholders regarding the orders and documentation.
Read and understand drawings and documentations from different orders.
Keeping track and archiving of documentation.
Close collaboration with internal and external stakeholders for successful execution.
Your background
We believe you have a few years of work experience in order management, and experience with Hitachi Energy's products would be a significant advantage.
We highly value your personality and see that you are systematic, able to take initiative, and work meticulously.
You have excellent social skills and contribute with your positive and proactive mindset, as well as your ability to create a good atmosphere.
Proficiency in Microsoft Office is essential.
Experience with SAP or a similar ERP system would be beneficial.
Fluency in both written and spoken English and Swedish is required. Proficiency in other languages will be considered a plus.
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More benefits could be connected to this specific role
More information
We are eager to learn more about you and the unique contributions you can bring to our team. Please note that our selection process is ongoing, and the position may be filled before the advertisement expires. If you're interested, don't wait - apply today!
Recruiting manager Yvonne Norgren, yvonne.norgren@hitachienergy.com
Recruiting manager Yvonne Norgren, yvonne.norgren@hitachienergy.com will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Håkan Blomquist, +46 107-38 31 52; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 107-38 70 43; Unionen: Tomas L. Gustafsson, +46 107-38 27 47. Any other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Pär Lyckbring par.lyckbring@hitachienergy.com
