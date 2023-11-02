Service Operation Manager (737658)
Ericsson AB
About this opportunity
Are you interested and capable to lead and mentor a dynamic group of DevOps engineers? Then this can be an opportunity for you!
In the role as Service Operation Manager you will contribute to secure the stability in our Eiffel service together with the Leadership Team.
Eiffel is an Ericsson Internal tool aimed for Software Development by automating Production Flows on enterprise scale. Based on event-driven technology the Eiffel components combined and integrated with the flow, logic builds the Production Flow.
The different Components can be divided into:
Event based infrastructure.
Integrated applications.
Eiffel Service is built around an in-house based and Open-Source developed software protocol, using Lean&Agile methods based on SAFe and is operated globally, using ITIL-methodology, by several DevOps teams providing "follow-the sun" and 24x7 support.
We are looking for you who want to be part of a global team with approximately 50 people. Together we develop and support the Eiffel service to Ericsson's internal R&D developers. You will be part of a leadership team where collaboration work is essential. You will continuously work with improvements to develop our service.
You will support and secure that our service is stable, follow security agreements and that our team deliver to customer what has been agreed in our SLA. We are also in the middle of a transformation into SAFe and agile methods, you will together with the leadership team drive this transformation.
What you will do
Coordinate and drive internal projects.
Work with customer information.
Work with Stakeholder/end user contact.
Do document handling.
Work with root Cause investigations.
Work with process automation.
Report.
Participate in critical issues.
Work with incident, availability and trend statistics and analysis.
Work with Budgets and Forecasts.
Collaborate with dependent services.
Work with Capacity Management.
Work with Security Management.
Drive continuous improvements and innovation of the service and ways of working.
You will bring
A University Master's or Bachelor's degree or proven abilities from the software development industry or relevant leadership roles.
ITIL experience.
SAFe knowledge or similar Lean&Agile method.
DevOps knowledge and what it means in reality.
Very good communication skills.
Handling documentation skills.
Dedication.
Flexibility and adaptiveness.
Good English skills.
Why join Ericsson?
At Ericsson, you 'll have an outstanding opportunity. The chance to use your skills and creativity to push the boundaries of what 's possible. To build never seen before solutions to some of the world's toughest problems. You 'll be challenged, but you won't be alone. You 'll be joining a team of diverse innovators, all driven to go beyond the status quo to craft what comes next.
What happens once you apply?
Click Here to find all you need to know about what our typical hiring process looks like.
If you have any specific questions about this role, please contact recruiter Stefan Vasiljevic at stefan.vasiljevic@ericsson.com
Kindly note that we cannot process applications sent via email.
You will report to: Line Manager.
Location for this role: Stockholm, Sweden.
Last day to apply: As soon as possible.
Vetting including references and relevant background screening will be conducted for final candidates.
Curious to know more about the life at Ericsson? Meet some of your future colleagues and watch our People film.
Encouraging a diverse and inclusive organization is core to our values at Ericsson, that's why we champion it in everything we do. We truly believe that by collaborating with people with different experiences we drive innovation, which is essential for our future growth. We encourage people from all backgrounds to apply and realize their full potential as part of our Ericsson team.
Ericsson is proud to be an Equal Opportunity and Affirmative Action employer, learn more.
Primary country and city: Sweden (SE) || Sweden : Stockholm : Stockholm
Job details: Technical Product & Portfolio Management
