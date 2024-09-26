Service Manager Finance
2024-09-26
In Toyota Material Handling Europe, we have 13,500 colleagues passionate about supporting companies of all sizes with todays and tomorrow's material handling challenges. Because we know that our business and our industry is essential and sometimes even critical for you, for daily life and society at large.
In our Headquarters in Mjölby, Sweden and outside Brussels, in our Sales companies across Europe or in our Factories in France, Italy and Sweden, you can be part of an extraordinary journey. And together we will Move the world towards easy and sustainable.
Toyota Material Handling Europe is now expanding the team and is looking for a Service Manager Finance to IS/IT who wants to contribute to further strengthen our capabilities within this area.
In this role you are a part of developing our systems and services within the Finance area for our European organisation. As a Service Manager Finance you work closely with the business to understand their needs to develop and improve current IT solutions. You will be a part of a highly qualified and engaged team where we continuously learn from each other, with great opportunities for development within Toyota Material Handling Europe.
In this role you will be reporting to one of our Business System Manager, Rebecka Franzen.
Your Responsibilities
* Day to day service and continuous improvement within your area or expertise
* Drive new solutions from initial idea to implementation.
* Collaboration with stakeholders and SAP team for requirement analysis and problem solving.
* Regular follow ups and budget
* Coordinate and prioritise ongoing activities.
* Responsible for documentation within your area
Your Profile
* Experience from working within Finance, with a large interest for IT or the other way around.
* Experience from working with SAP Products is a must in this role.
* Proactive with a solution and developmental mindset
* Analytical skills
* Self-starter mentality with the ability to work independently and handle multiple deliverables.
* Excellent communication skills with the ability to effectively educate others.
* Fluent in both Swedish and English, written and spoken.
* Bachelor's degree within IT or Economics or equivalent experience.
Our Offer
In a rapidly growing high-tech industry in fast transformation, Toyota Material Handling is stable, global, and influential. We offer a dynamic, diverse, and welcoming local work environment where you always act within an international context.
The position is in our IS/IT Department, and you wil be based at our European Headquarters in Mjölby Sweden with the possibility to work remotely two days a week as a natural part of the deal. So is an attractive benefit package and a yearly bonus.
Most importantly, we have great people like yourself onboard who continuously learn, improve, and collaborate to deliver quality in everything we do. While you keep moving us forward, we look forward to seeing your career move in remarkable ways.
Your Application
Send your application, CV, and Cover letter in Swedish or English, no later than October 30th, 2024. We screen continously, so do not miss out and send in your application today!
