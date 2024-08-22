Service Management Leader
2024-08-22
Job Description
You see things a little differently. So do we. We believe that you are at your best when you have the freedom to achieve. Come see things a little differently with us.
About you
We are on the journey to transform our digital capabilities, bringing core business processes, people, data & technology together - an enabler for IKEA to become an even better home furnishing retailer in the future. A journey that needs passionate people who embrace change, dare to question and want to make a difference. If that sounds like you, come and join us. Together we can do great things.
We're doing some amazing things at IKEA Range; therefore, we need some amazing people - this position is not an exception.
You are a strong leader who inspires and mobilizes people towards clearly set objectives. You have a desire to ensure a great end-user experience and can analyze complex IT landscapes to draw conclusions with holistic business understanding that enables constant development in IKEA with IT service management and operations frameworks, practices and automation. You've spent the last years working with IT service management and IT operations in a global context.
You are curious and are able to build relationships in order to establish strong trust between the service management community and its stakeholders. You carry natural credibility, and you have a proven track record of reaching stretch targets. You are an energetic and collaborative leader who has a very good knowledge of IT and digital organizations, strategies, and working methods.
You have good knowledge of modern technologies and you're on top of global trends and developments and understand how they can impact IKEA. You will bring solid knowledge of IT governance frameworks and have knowledge of DevOps success enablers. People turn to you for methods and tools required to deliver excellent IT service management and IT operations capabilities. Ideally, you also have a solid transformational leadership experience in service management, preferably from a flexible and dynamic environment, with a broad geographical coverage.
You are a big fan of home furnishing and enjoy building a purposeful business by creating engaging and trustful relationships with colleagues, stakeholders, and business partners.
As a person you are appreciated for collaborative spirit and how you lead with strong focus on both technology and people. You create impact and inspiration regardless of function or formal reporting lines.
The IKEA culture and values are very much a part of our business and day to day work life. For you to thrive and grow with IKEA it's important for us that you share our values! You can read more regarding our values and life at IKEA on our website www.ikea.com
or just watch this video: https://bit.ly/ikea-what-if
About the job
We are looking for someone who will be responsible for leading the Service Design and Service Performance for IKEA Range. You will be part of the IKEA Range Service Management team, which is part of the Range Data & technology department. You will be a pioneer on the Service Management & Operations journey empowering our user community in creating a better everyday life for the 'many people' by ensuring an efficient and excellent user experience of our digital products and platforms!
More specifically, in this role you will be accountable for:
Lead and work closely together with peers across the totality of Inter IKEA and across IKEA to strengthen and contribute to a strong and relevant IKEA franchise offer
Define, implement and develop service management capabilities and framework to ensure service performance, effectiveness, and excellent end-user experience of our digital products and platforms in IKEA Range.
Actively contribute to the IKEA Range Service Management team and the IKEA Range digital community by continuously developing your area of responsibility.
Lead the service design and service performance capability at IKEA Range by ensuring digital operations are meeting the common Inter IKEA standards.
Shared Responsibility for the IKEA Range Service Management Roadmap.
In this role you will report to our Service Management Manager at IKEA Range and work closely with peers at Inter IKEA Group to lead towards uniformity and commonality, contributing to the Inter IKEA service management framework and delivering on the needs of IKEA Range.
Are you looking for the challenge of your life? Come on board!
About us
Inter IKEA Group brings together the core businesses: Retail Concept, Range, and Supply. Together we work constantly to improve the IKEA home furnishing offer and make it more accessible for the many people. You will be part of IKEA Range and the Range Data and Technology organization. IKEA Range is responsible for ensuring that the product offer is produced and delivered to our customers. We lead the Range agenda across many functions and work together with all business areas, different range- and business areas, but also retail markets and sales channels at lowest total cost.
Together, we create a workplace where everyone feels free to be themselves - to experiment, try new ways, and dare to ask, "What if...?" We believe in everyday personal growth and offer the opportunity to develop your career globally. At IKEA we have a vibrant culture where ideas are heard, where there is opportunity to learn new skills and where the goal is always "to create a better everyday life for the many people". We give down-to-earth, straightforward people the possibility to grow, both as individuals and in their professional roles. We offer this position in a fast paced, truly global environment with an endless range of challenges and development opportunities.
Additional information
If you have any questions about the role, please reach out to Ola Helgotsson, IKEA Range Service Management manager, ola.helgotsson1@inter.ikea.com
This position is located in Älmhult, Sweden. Please also note that we do only handle applications in English and no applications coming in by email. We look forward to receiving your application at the latest September 4th 2024.
You might have some questions about the recruitment process, and we are more than happy to answer those! Feel free to connect with Recruiter Monaka Perumal at Monaka.perumal@inter.ikea.com
