Service Experience Lead
2024-01-31
"Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions. By offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity.
Our headquarters are in Gothenburg, Sweden. Volvo Group shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm."
Join us to accelerate the transformation towards digital services and solutions
In Volvo Buses, our vision is to become the most desired and successful provider of sustainable people transport solutions driving value creation through innovation, partnerships and people. Growing services and solution sales is a major contributor to reach Volvo Buses' vision and ambitions for 2030. We are now accelerating our efforts in digital services and solutions. Want to be part of our journey?
This will be us - your colleagues in Connected Services
Connected Services is a relatively new function within Volvo Buses with the global responsibility for connected services and solutions over the life cycle. In close cooperation with our customers and stakeholders, Connected Services are responsible for defining, developing, and delivering world class connected services for sustainable people transports. The aim is to accelerate speed and quality in bringing value to the business and customers. We are a team on a journey, creating great results through awesome people, strong relationships, and a high-performance culture.
Sounds fantastic? Yes, we think so too. If you want to be part of our exiting journey and awesome team, we have an opportunity right here! We are now looking for a skilled Service Experience Lead to join our team!
This is how you make an impact
As a Service Experience Lead you will monitor quality and support cases around connected services to grasp and communicate the current situation of services quality. You will work in close collaboration with digital channel responsible to compile and provide training and communication material for services.
Close collaboration with customers and support Product Managers and Service Area Managers with statistics and follow-up on feedback from customers.
* Be one of our subject matter experts on our existing offer to our customers.
You will work in close collaboration with customers, market companies and other stakeholders internally as well as externally. Be the main interface for development organization support functions as well as our internal quality organization.
Who are you?
You are a person who thrives when work is a bit challenging and requires problem solving. You should have the ability to work under demanding and changing conditions but keep the big picture perspective since our environment constantly evolves in unexpected ways.
You are structured, innovative and have a strong customer focus in combination with a business-oriented attitude. You enjoy teamwork; contribute with team spirit and likes taking on responsibility.
Your personality is your major reason for success, but we think you also have
Holistic mindset with a strong customer focus
* A global and agile mindset with great communication skills
* Excellent team-working skills.
* You communicate with ease in English, both spoken and written
What can we offer you?
You will be part of a team that creates great results through awesome people, strong relationships and a high-performance culture. We want to set a new standard for user experience, speed to market and customer value. We will do this through modern leadership, people in focus and a true passion to really make a difference. We who work in this team have a lot of fun, are great collaborators and we all consider ourselves as leaders of our work and owners of our results.
For more information, please contact Johanna Berglund, Head of Service Excellence +46739021289
Last application day is the 16th of February
