Service Director Sweden (47496)
2024-01-18
Are you the person who can contribute to reaching our goals by 2040? Do you want to work in a progressive environment within renewable energy where solutions are critical to our processes?
Region NCE > SBU NCE Service > Onshore North & West
In Service Onshore North-West, we hold full accountability for delivering on all service contracts in our region. Region North-West consists of Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Finland, the UK and Ireland. We ensure a qualified customer experience by focusing on best-in-class execution, advanced utilisation of our teams and resources, digital solutions, and long-term contractual commitments.
Responsibilities
Heading onshore Service business as director for Sweden
P&L responsibility for the service performance driving the contractual and operational performance
HSE, employee satisfaction and customer satisfaction
Setting the local strategy as well as contributing to the overall cross-regional strategic alignment and planning with the management team
Qualifications
We expect that you:
Have a solid leadership profile
Bring significant experience in operational leadership
Have a great commercial mindset with experience in driving an excellent customer experience
Competencies
Leadership experience with a background in leading leaders
Service experience or heavy machine industry experience
Bachelor in Engineering or Commercial studies
Fluent in English and Swedish
What we offer
We offer an exciting job with excellent professional and personal development opportunities in an inspiring and diverse work environment within the energy industry's global partner on sustainable energy solutions. At Vestas, we aim to be sustainable in all aspects - both as employers and business partners. With 29,000 employees globally, we are a diverse team united by a common goal: to power the solution - today, tomorrow, and far into the future. We value initiative, responsibility, involvement and the right balance between creativity and quality in all solutions. You will become part of a highly professional environment with a significant technical commitment and passion. Vestas is growing and developing; we want you to grow with us.
Additional information
The position is located in Malmö, Sweden. You can expect up to 40 travel days per year for this role. If all the above matches your interests and qualifications, please apply before 17.02.2024.
