Every day, we get opportunities to make a positive impact - on our colleagues, partners, customers and society. Together, we're pioneering the solutions of the future and unlocking the full potential of precious resources. Trusted to act on initiative, we challenge conventional thinking to develop world-leading technologies that inspire progress in vital areas, including energy, food, water and shipping.
As we push forward, the innovative, open spirit that fuels our 140-year-old start-up culture and rapid growth also drives our personal growth. So, as we shape a more resourceful, less wasteful world, we build our careers too.
Business Unit - Water, Wind and Fuel Solutions (BU - WWF) - Service is responsible for all after sales business in Marine and Diesel applications, within the BU. It covers spare parts, retrofit, replacement, upgrading and compliance services.
Alfa Laval holds a strong market position in this highly competitive and international market. We will take the next step to further strengthen our position, with a Service Development Manager - HSS Pure - to continue to create outstanding customer experience.
About the job
As Service Development Manager in the WWF Service team, you will be responsible for all commercial & technical activities around the Marine Oily water, Bleed-off water and Oily waste treatment systems product portfolio from an after sales perspective, ensuring we have the right service products, sales material and a successful upgrading/replacement business for the product group.
The service development manager is responsible for:
*
Global market shares, financial KPIs and forecasting for product group.
*
Represent WWF Service in R&D projects (EPD & NPD) both commercially and technically.
*
Lead, manage and facilitate service development projects.
*
First interphase for sales company technical questions.
*
Drive product/service launch strategies in sync with global service sales and capital sales.
*
Define pricing strategies in alignment with global service sales & capital sales teams.
*
Follow up and report financial developments in product and service offering level monthly.
*
Understand and follow-up market trends, prepare a monthly report on each product in sync with market development.
*
Analyze incoming service tickets and define the training needs to share with the training team.
*
Supporting and participating in business unit strategic initiatives related to data driven sales, digitalization and connectivity.
*
Responsible for building and maintaining service product share pages.
*
Represent WWF in customer meetings, webinars, seminars, technical forums for the related to product group.
*
Natural stakeholder in discussion with other stakeholders such as engine manufacturers and other equipment suppliers working with industries environmental transformation.
*
The Service Development Manager is a member of both the Capital Sales and After Sales Global Sales teams to secure full alignment around the product group.
What you know
*
University degree within mechanical, electrical, marine engineering or similar.
*
Strong business acumen and direct customer relation experience
*
Marine business and/or product management experience.
*
At least 2-3 years proven track record within sales and/or product management.
*
Experience of working with modularized systems and compliance products.
*
Excellent English verbal and written communication skills.
Who are you?
You are technically oriented, service minded with a positive approach, and you strive for customer satisfaction. You have the passion and heart for contributing to decarbonization of maritime industry and being part of the zero carbon ambitions. You are highly motivated to share your expertise with your colleagues and customers. You are a solution focused person with the ability to understand the core of complex problems, being able to find solutions to solve complex problems, being persistent in finding solutions and seeing the opportunities in complexities.
What's in it for you?
We offer a challenging position in an open and friendly environment where we help each other to develop and create value for our customers. Your work will have a true impact on Alfa Laval's future success.
This is an international position, with the successful candidate having the option to be located in one of the major maritime hubs globally.
For more information, please contact
Yavuz Demireren, Global Sales and Technology Manager, Separation & Heat Transfer
BU Water, Wind and Fuel Solutions, +46 768 351 369
Regina García Moguel, Talent Acquisition Partner,
Union information
Linda Oxel, Akademikerföreningen,
Anders Jansson, Unionen,
We review applications on a rolling basis, so we encourage you to submit yours by May 24th, 2025, at the latest. Please be aware that the application process may close earlier if we identify suitable candidates, so don't delay in applying.
Please note that, in compliance with GDPR, we cannot accept applications submitted via email.
