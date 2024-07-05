Service Desk Technician - Gothenburg
2024-07-05
Our client's IT Operations Nordic team is looking for a consulant who can work in an assignment as a first-second line IT Service Desk Technician to provide local IT infrastructure support. This position is initially temporary, but there is a chance of it being extended and leading to a permanent job opportunity.
At first, we are looking to bring on a candidate for a three-month period, with the option to extend the contract. The position is for full-time employment. There is no requirement for on-call responsibilities or working beyond regular office hours. The work will take place at the offices in Västra Frölunda / Torslanda.
The person will join a team with 4 members in Landskrona and 2 in Västra Frölunda. The main role is to assist users in person at Västra Frölunda/Torslanda and offer remote support to various locations mainly in the northern part of Sweden like Örebro, Umeå, Stockholm, Skellefteå, and Jönköping.
This involves office staff and service technicians who utilize Android tablets and smartphones for their IT tasks. They offer assistance by remotely managing their devices through TeamViewer.
Other Tasks:
• Helping with the installation of Windows 10 through SCCM, currently transitioning to deploying Windows 11.
• Resolving issues with Windows 10 and Windows 11.
• Setting up mobile devices and tablets following the procedures.
• Occasionally installing applications, primarily using SCCM for management.
• Purchasing computers, smartphones, and other technology devices used by users.
Requirements
• Knowledge of Active Directory.
• Experience in Office365, Teams, OneDrive.
• Prior experience with a ticketing system, preferably ServiceNow.
• Familiarity with Intune is preferred.
Consultants are required to finish a series of compulsory courses on data protection and IT security.
Tillträde och ansökan
Start date: 15-Jul-2024
End date: 15-Oct-2024
Deadline: 11-Jul-2024
Contact person: +46 790 062 711
