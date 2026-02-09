Service Desk / On-site support technician
2026-02-09
Welcome to SSC Space, the perfect workplace for those passionate about technology in general and space in particular.
With space organizations, research institutes, institutional and commercial actors as customers, we offer specialist expertise in satellite communications, space consulting services, rocket and balloon systems, flight test services, satellite propulsion systems, and much more.
SSC Space also has one of the world's largest global networks of ground stations for satellite communications. We own and operate the Esrange Space Center in Kiruna, northern Sweden, with the aim of launching satellites in the near future.
Are you fueled by a passion for people and the ambition to create an awesome workplace?
Are you ready to embark on an exciting journey with us to help Earth benefit from space?
If you answer yes to these questions, we invite you to seize the opportunity to make a significant impact as Service Desk / On-site technician in our team.
REQUIREMENTS
In this role, you are part of the team that keeps SSC's IT services running smoothly in everyday operations. You work close to the users and play an important role in ensuring stable, reliable and well functioning IT support across the organization.
The role combines hands on on site support with structured service desk work and close collaboration with other teams within SSC IT.
Your main responsibilities include:
Handling first and second line support, including ticket handling and trouble shooting for SSC users worldwide.
Acting as a single point of contact for IT-related issues, including onsite support and workplace services.
Maintaining, documenting and continuously improving the IT services provided.
Ensuring operational uptime and participating in service windows and planned maintenance.
Collaborating with internal IT teams as well as external vendors and contractors.
Contributing to internal IT projects and the long term development of SSC's IT environment.
RESPONSIBILITIES
To succeed in this role, you enjoy working close to users and helping solve every day IT issues in a structured and service-oriented way. You are curious about technology and comfortable handling a mix of support tasks, from quick fixes to more complex troubleshooting.
You communicate clearly in both Swedish and English and are comfortable working in an international environment. You are reliable, solution-oriented, and motivated by contributing to a well-functioning IT support experience.
We place strong emphasis on personal qualities and mindset. There are no formal education requirements for this role, but we expect you to have previous experience from a similar IT support or on-site technician role.
Relevant experience may include work with:
• IT support in a service desk or on-site environment.
• ITIL based ways of working.
• Windows 10 and Windows 11.
• Intune or other Mobile Device Management tools.
• SCCM.
• Microsoft 365 and Azure AD.
• Telephony and meeting room technologies.
• Printing solutions.
• Microsoft security solutions.
For the right candidate, there are opportunities for internal and external training to support your development over time.
BENEFITS
We offer you
A unique opportunity to contribute to a wide range of projects and play an active role in both the Swedish and international space industry.
An excellent opportunity for personal and career development.
An exciting, international workplace characterized by an open atmosphere and proud employees all over the world.
Additional benefits
In addition to vacation and traditional public holidays, we offer extra paid leave throughout the year, such as time off between Christmas and New Year, Ascension Day, amounting to 6-11 extra days depending on the calendar.
Wellness allowance of SEK 5,000 per year.
Health benefits such as voluntary health insurance and regular health checks for eligible employees.
Access to a benefit bike through a tax-efficient leasing program
Support for employee-driven activities that promote connection, health, and culture across teams.
Collective Agreement, including good pensions plans, parental pay and insurance.
LOCATION
This is a permanent full-time position based out of Kiruna and Esrange. EU membership is needed and a security screening will be done before employment.
FURTHER INFORMATION
For questions regarding the position, you are welcome to contact:
Marie Hedqvist, Service Desk Manager: 076 763 55 47.
For questions regarding employment terms or union-related matters, you are welcome to contact our union representatives:
Sveriges Ingenjörer: SverigesIngenjorer-AF@sscspace.com
Unionen: unionen@sscspace.com
NEXT STEP
If this opportunity sparks your interest, we encourage you to apply as soon as possible! We review applications continuously and will conduct interviews throughout the process.
When applying, please include your CV. While you are welcome to include a brief personal note or letter, our evaluation will primarily focus on your skills and qualifications as outlined in your CV, ensuring a fair and unbiased recruitment process.
This is a security-classified position and will require a background check prior to employment.
WE HELP EARTH BENEFIT FROM SPACE
SSC Space is a leading global provider of advanced space services, with more than 50 years of experience. We help space organizations, research institutes, commercial and institutional actors from all over the world to get access to space.
With local presence on all continents and about 700 committed employees, we offer specialist expertise in satellite communications and satellite control services, spacecraft operations, rocket and balloon systems, launch services and flight test services, as well as engineering, operations and consultancy services for space missions.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-03-15
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
(org.nr 556166-5836)
Esrange (visa karta
)
981 28 KIRUNA Arbetsplats
Svenska Rymdaktiebolaget Esrange Jobbnummer
9732842