Service Designer - Malmo
2025-10-06
About Justera Group Justera Group AB is a leading Swedish IT consulting firm with great experience specializing in building high-performing technology teams and delivering end-to-end IT solutions. Led by dynamic female executives, Justera Group focuses on helping businesses harness the power of digital technologies to continuously evolve in today's rapidly changing economy. The company has deep expertise in IT consultancy, software development, and recruitment services, providing clients with purpose-driven, well-trained consultants who consistently deliver efficient and effective results. Justera Group manages the entire talent lifecycle, from hiring to ongoing management, ensuring the right fit for each project on time and within budget. With their strong commitment to quality, collaboration, and client success, Justera Group is a trusted partner for technology innovation across Sweden. About the Role:
We are seeking a talented and experienced Senior Service Designer to join a leading global retailer's design team. This role focuses on cultivating and strengthening service design capabilities by supporting teams in journey mapping, insight generation, and collaborative decision-making. As a Service Designer, you will play a pivotal role in enabling cross-functional teams to understand and apply customer journeys and service blueprints effectively. Your work will directly contribute to enhancing customer experiences and driving alignment across people, processes, technology, and data.
Key Responsibilities:
Lead and facilitate journey mapping workshops, preferably with experience in B2B or sales contexts.
Guide teams in understanding and applying customer journeys and service blueprints to inform strategic decisions.
Leverage insights to prioritize initiatives and support data-driven decision-making.
Foster collaboration across diverse teams by connecting stakeholders through service design methodologies.
Contribute to the continuous development of the organization's service design maturity and capabilities.
Requirements:
Proven expertise in service design and journey mapping methodologies.
Skilled in facilitating workshops and guiding collaborative sessions.
Comfortable using a range of design tools and techniques to support service design processes.
Demonstrates a proactive, hands-on approach with an entrepreneurial mindset and flexibility to adapt to various organizational needs and maturity levels.
Previous experience in a technical role (such as system development) before transitioning into service design is highly valued.
Strong communication skills in English (proficient)
What We Offer:
A dynamic and innovative workplace driving advancements in cutting-edge robotic technologies
The opportunity to collaborate with talented cross-functional teams on meaningful and impactful projects
Competitive compensation and comprehensive benefits package
A supportive culture that fosters continuous learning, growth, and professional development
Flexible hybrid working model for an optimal work-life balance
25 days of annual leave to recharge and relax
