Service Delivery Manager

At Eliq, you'll be joining a rapidly growing SaaS company that empowers utilities, banks and other industry verticals to accelerate the clean energy transition and transform end-customer experience. Currently, we serve 30+ utilities with our SaaS service, energy analytics, white-label mobile apps, enabling millions of consumers to understand and manage their energy usage and are on a mission to reach 100s of millions of end-customers over the coming years.
The Role:
As the business is growing quickly in Europe, we are now looking to grow our delivery team who work closely with our European clients.
As a Project Manager, it is your job to ensure clients get seamlessly onboarded to the Eliq platform, become advocates of the solution and ultimately grow their business with Eliq. You'll be working closely with the customers in mapping out their IT infrastructure and coordinate integration efforts on their side, with those from our in-house developers during implementation projects and stay as the main point of contact for our clients during their lifecycle with Eliq. You'll also contribute to defining new processes and templates as we endeavour to constantly improve our delivery speed and quality.
Examples of key responsibilities are:
Manage the implementation process of launching multiple projects at once on the Eliq platform
Act as the point person by communicating and coordinating all technical activities and questions with the client and providing direction to the internal implementation team
Develops the project plan for each implementation
Coordinate the testing activities to ensure a flawless execution
Take the lead in technical conversations with key stakeholders from across the client's organisations
Suggest and implement new processes to improve our delivery time and quality
Own the delivery of other strategic initiatives with our clients to ensure we create value
Requirements:
4+ years of working experience in project management in a similar role.
Highly motivated and you're a very strong communicator, have a commercial mind-set and enjoy working with people.
Excellent communication skills in English (other European languages may also be of value).
As a person you take responsibility for what you do by being structured and drive your work.
You are solution oriented and work well with complex issues and enjoy working with others.
Technical skills such as SQL or other data processing knowledge desirable but not essential.
Knowledge of the Utility industry is a bonus.
BA/BS degree or equivalent working experience.
Location:
The role, which reports to the Head of Client Success will be based at our Swedish Headquarters in Gothenburg. Occasional travel may be required around Europe (subject to global health based restrictions).
Remuneration:
Attractive basic salary, paid holidays, pension and expenses.
Do you want to be a part of shaping a sustainable energy future? We look forward to your application!
