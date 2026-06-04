Finance Associate - Malmö
Spiideo AB / Controllerjobb / Malmö Visa alla controllerjobb i Malmö
2026-06-04
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
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About Spiideo
Spiideo is a sports technology company on a mission to make video analysis and performance tools accessible to sports organizations at every level from grassroots clubs to professional leagues. Our fully automated camera solution captures, stores and streams games and training sessions without anyone needing to press a button. Headquartered in Malmö, with a growing presence across Europe, North America and beyond, we're a passionate team building technology that's changing how the world experiences sport.
At Spiideo, we have the privilege of operating at the unique intersection of sports, technology, and entertainment. Our core values guide how we work every day: we have fun, we're honest and open, we deliver the kapow, we aim for simplicity and beauty, and we're obsessed with customer success.
About the Role
At the core of this role is Paraglide, our AI-powered Accounts Receivable system. You'll be the main owner of Paraglide day-to-day, but just as importantly, you'll actively work to develop and improve how we use it, with the goal of reducing manual work and making our AR process as efficient as possible.
Beyond Paraglide, you'll take on responsibility for invoicing as well as reviewing and activating new subscription orders in Younium, our billing platform. As a relatively small finance team, you can expect the role to evolve over time. We cover for each other, pitch in where needed, and no working week looks exactly the same.
As a global company, we collaborate across time zones, and this role requires regular coverage during US business hours. In practice, this means working one evening per week, with flexibility to adjust working hours accordingly. You will report to the CFO based in Malmö.
Who you are
You're organised, comfortable working independently, and genuinely interested in how systems and processes can be made to work better. Whether your background is in finance, business or something adjacent, what matters most is that you take initiative and care about getting things right.
We expect you to have a couple of years of relevant professional experience under your belt, enough to hit the ground running, feel comfortable owning a process from day one, and confident in reaching out and collaborating across the business. You have full proficiency in English, both writing and speaking.
What we offer
We offer a role with real responsibility from day one, in a fast-moving sports technology company with global footprint. You'll build hands-on experience with tools like Paraglide, Younium and Salesforce, and gain a solid understanding of how finance operations work in a modern SaaS business.
As of benefits, we offer a comprehensive pension and insurance package, as well as a range of wellness benefits, including an annual wellness allowance, bike leasing and the opportunity to spend two working hours per week on physical activity.
Start date and application process
We will process applications continuously so don't wait with submitting your application! Start date is latest by mid-August 2026. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-12-01 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7846555-2036562". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Spiideo AB
(org.nr 556883-4435), https://careers.spiideo.com
Lilla torg 1 (visa karta
)
211 34 MALMÖ Arbetsplats
Spiideo Jobbnummer
9948379