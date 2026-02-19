Service Center Coordinator
2026-02-19
We are looking for a Service Center Coordinator for a company in Eskilstuna. Start is March 16th, 5 months contract to start with. This role is 100% onsite in Eskilstuna.
The Service Center Coordinator supports Aftermarket dealers in order and deviation handling and in proactive information sharing regarding the logistics flow of spare parts.
Practical knowledge and experience required for this role is typically obtained through education and work experience. The right candidate for this role typically requires 1-3 years relevant experience.
In the role you'll work independently with general supervision. Problems faced are difficult but typically not complex. You may influence others within the job area through explanation of facts, policies and practices.
Work is performed on site in Eskilstuna.
Required skills:
• Excellent skills in written text, in both english and swedish.
• 1-3 years of relevant work experience in similar role.
• University degree or other relevant Technical degree, e.g. within engineering.
• Curious and driven mindset.
Meritorious skills:
Interest or knowledge in automation and digitalization & AI.
This role requires fluency in both English and Swedish.
This is a full-time consultant position in Eskilstuna through Incluso. Start is March 16th, 5 months limited contract to begin with, with possibility of extension after that. This role is 100% onsite in Eskilstuna.
Please submit your CV as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
