Service Assistant - Stockholm

Costco Wholesale Sweden AB / Butikssäljarjobb / Stockholm
2025-07-30


Visa alla butikssäljarjobb i Stockholm, Solna, Lidingö, Sundbyberg, Danderyd eller i hela Sverige
Visa alla jobb hos Costco Wholesale Sweden AB i Stockholm, Täby, Burlöv eller i hela Sverige

Costco Wholesale in Arninge, Taby, Stockholm.
We are looking for driven, committed individuals to join our team as Service Assistants.
Departments include; Front End, Merchandising, Ancillary and Fresh Food.
Potential Candidates must be available between 0500 - 2200.
Applicant must be over 18 years of age.
Shift pattern is 5 days over 7, 25 hours/week
Applications should be sent to costcocareers@costco.se.
Important! Please include Costco Stockholm/Taby in the subject of your application, this allows your application to not get lost among other applications.

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-08-14
E-post: costcocareers@costco.se

Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Service Assistant-Costco Taby".

Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Costco Wholesale Sweden AB (org.nr 559300-7148)
111 87  STOCKHOLM

Kontakt
Costco Taby
costcocareers@costco.se

Jobbnummer
9441155

Prenumerera på jobb från Costco Wholesale Sweden AB

Fyll i din e-postadress för att få e-postnotifiering när det dyker upp fler lediga jobb hos Costco Wholesale Sweden AB: