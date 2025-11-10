Service Assistant - Stockholm
2025-11-10
Costco Wholesale in Arninge, Taby, Stockholm.
We are looking for driven, committed individuals to join our team as Service Assistants.
Departments include; Front End and Merchandise
Potential Candidates must be available between 0500 - 2200.
Applicant must be over 18 years of age.
Shift pattern is 5 days over 7, 25 hours/week
Applications should be sent to costcocareers@costco.se
.
Important! Please include Costco Stockholm/Taby in the subject of your application, this allows your application to not get lost among other applications.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-11-24
E-post: costcocareers@costco.se
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Service Assistant-Costco Taby". Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Costco Wholesale Sweden AB
(org.nr 559300-7148)
111 87 STOCKHOLM Kontakt
Costco Taby costcocareers@costco.se Jobbnummer
9597697