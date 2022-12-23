Service Application Engineer 600 700 750
SGT 600/700/750 Maintenance Engineering: Service Application Engineer
A Snapshot of Your Day
Do you want to work in a dynamic and inspiring environment where teamwork is the focus?
We are a group of 12 creative and solution-oriented colleagues, and we are now looking for a new teammate with a likewise mindset. In our group we work in three different areas; deliver inspections sold to a customer, platforms that has a lot of ongoing activities where the sales phase is included, and last but not least we handle Major Events happening in the world. In this group we work with all our 5 different machine types, SGT-500/600/700/750/800, but usually you are specialized in one or two types.
Would you like to come along on our journey to develop our business to keep our customers happy?
With the purpose of giving technical support and maintain a close relationship with our customers worldwide we need to extend our team that delivers preventive and corrective maintenance for our products. Our fleet is growing, and we need to do so too in order to deliver the high availability and reliability that our customers expect from us.
How You'll Make an Impact
Responsibilities include preparation and delivery of technical scope for planned inspections. The inspections are tailored for each gas turbine unit, and scope sometimes includes upsell opportunities. The team gives technical support to customers and acts as the entry point to any technical areas for example performance and fuels (not related to 24/7-support).
The daily work is organized in teams including Service Application Engineer, Sales Manager, PM and Logistics. As Service Application Engineer, you will lead, co-ordinate and/or execute the technical parts of delivering preventive maintenance to our customers. You will also set technical input to quotes for selling service, and define & assess technical risks, often in consultation with other technical functions. At meetings you are the technical representative of the project towards our customers, partners and within the project team. Before inspections, you, in some cases, prepare the inspection scope to be sold.
During inspections, you provide back-office support during office hours. After inspection, you are responsible for the update of product data in our systems. Several IT tools such as SAP and PLM2020 are used. In addition to this, you are the entry point for any technical questions coming up from customers and region, in between planned overhauls.
There might be 1-2 travels to the customer per year, where you will talk about the planned and/or performed maintenance that will be/has been performed by our Field Service Engineers.
What You Bring
* You have a solid technical background relevant for gas turbine engineering. It can be a technical degree (ex. Bachelor or Master of Science in mechanical engineering), or gas turbine work experience.
* You are eager to learn and engaged in supporting your coworkers with your newfound knowledge.
* Interest in process improvement is a benefit, as this is something we work with on a daily basis.
* Like communication - we work closely with our customer and internally.
* Comfortable with working in several different IT systems.
* Structured, Collaborative and with a positive mindset.
About the Team
The team you will be part of consists of 12 people from all around the world and different backgrounds. We strive to support each other and build a strong technical knowledge within the team. There is always someone to discuss solutions and ideas with within the team before presenting the final scope. An internal mentorship program and an introduction plan including trainings is in place to take care of new team members.
Who is Siemens Energy?
Siemens Energy; we are more than just an energy technology company. We meet the growing energy demand across 90+ countries while ensuring our climate is protected. With more than 92,000 dedicated employees, we not only generate electricity for over 16% of the global community, but we're also using our technology to help protect people and the environment.
Our global team is committed to making sustainable, reliable, and affordable energy a reality by pushing the boundaries of what is possible. We uphold a 150-year legacy of innovation that encourages our search for people who will support our focus on decarbonization, new technologies, and energy transformation.
