Service and Support Engineer to Moleculent
Moleculent AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Stockholm
2023-07-04
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Moleculent AB i Stockholm
, Solna
eller i hela Sverige
Moleculent is now recruiting a Service and Support Engineer to join our team at Moleculent.
In this exciting role, you will be responsible for providing service and support for our state-of-the-art Moleculent instruments, both domestically and internationally (EU and US). Your expertise will contribute to the successful installation and maintenance of our instruments, ensuring our customers receive the highest level of support.
We are dedicated to developing cutting-edge technology-enabled products that leverage groundbreaking insights into the molecular foundation of human biology. This is an exceptional opportunity for the right individual to contribute to our mission and work with a passionate team committed to creating a world-class product. With a track record of success in life sciences and diagnostics, the experienced team behind Moleculent is well-equipped to lead the way in this exciting industry.
The position is full-time and based in Solna, Stockholm.
JOB DESCRIPTION
As a Service and Support Engineer at Moleculent, you will be working with the service and installations of the Moleculent instruments, including setting up service and installation instructions. You will work closely with the R&D team to understand the product specifications and requirements.
Other key responsibilities of the role include:
• Set up installation and service instructions and create a service manual for the instruments.
• Travel within the EU and US to perform on-site installation, maintenance, troubleshooting, and repair of the instruments.
• Provide technical support and training to the customers and distributors.
• Document and report on the service activities and feedback
• Ensure compliance with safety and quality standards and regulations.
• Implement continuous improvement initiatives to enhance service efficiency, quality, and customer satisfaction.
The role will include traveling within the EU and US.
QUALIFICATIONS
To fit this role, you have Bachelor's degree in engineering, preferably in mechanical or electrical engineering. Equivalent expertise acquired through relevant professional experience will also be considered. Proficiency in written and spoken English is essential, along with a strong command of MS Office, particularly Excel. Familiarity with Service management or CRM tools is a big plus.
Required experience:
• At least 2 years of experience as a service engineer or a similar role in a manufacturing or engineering environment.
• Hands-on experience installing and servicing complex instruments or devices containing optics, fluidics, electronics, mechanics, and SW is a requirement.
Additionally, we are seeking a candidate with a genuine technical interest in the products they will be supporting. You should have exceptional problem-solving skills and the ability to troubleshoot and resolve technical issues effectively. Excellent communication skills are vital, as you will be conveying technical information to customers in a clear and concise manner while actively listening to their concerns.
To fit this role, you need to be a customer-focused professional and have strong attention to detail. Equally important is that you have excellent time management and organizational abilities and can collaborate seamlessly with team members to address complex challenges and enhance our products and services.
At Moleculent, we value individuals who enjoy working in a fast-paced and evolving environment. We value individuals who are friendly, positive, pragmatic, and fun to work with and who recognize themselves in our core values: Passion, Transparency, Focus, World-class, and Fun.
As a part of the competitive compensation package, we offer equity-based compensation opportunities. This allows you to share in the success of our company as we continue to make significant strides in the field of molecular biology.
Don't miss this exciting opportunity to join Moleculent at a pivotal moment in our journey. We can't wait to read your application!
Please make sure to send in your application as soon as possible! However, we want to let you know that our recruitment process will be on hold during July. We will resume the process in early August, We appreciate your understanding and patience during this period. Thank you for expressing your interest in joining Moleculent.
The position is full-time and based in Solna, Stockholm. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-12-21 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Moleculent AB
(org.nr 559317-8907), https://www.moleculent.com/ Arbetsplats
Moleculent Jobbnummer
7937798