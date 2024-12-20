Service Agreement Manager
NKT designs, manufactures and installs low-, medium- and high-voltage power cable solutions enabling sustainable energy transmission. NKT is headquartered in Denmark and employs 5.000 people.
NKT is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen and realised a revenue of EUR 2.6 billion in 2023.
We connect a greener world. www.nkt.com
Ensure that NKT delivers great after sales service!
Would you like contribute to the green transition? Service Agreement Manager (SAM), is a key position in coordinating our Service Contracts for NKTs Service and Installation Department. Our contracts are with offshore and onshore customers both in Sweden and abroad.
You will have the overall responsibility for maintaining our ongoing service agreements internally and with the customer. It will be your mission to ensure that NKT delivers great after sales service and meets requirements according to all parties involved whilst expanding NKTs value towards the customer.
Besides the above your primary tasks will be:
* Take part in the sales process for new Service Agreements
* Maintain existing Service Agreements to expand NKTs value to the customer by driving deliverables within those agreements.
* Generate and structure further larger projects from the service agreements for handover internally to other Project Managers.
* Gain full understanding and control of scope included in assigned service agreements.
The Service business is one of the core growth areas for NKT in the coming years, and we see great growth potential in both onshore and offshore services. Our goal is to maximize the value of NKT as a Service provider using the agreements as a base. Our Service & Installation team are active worldwide with locations in Cologne (Germany), Copenhagen (Denmark), Karlskrona and Malmö (Sweden). This particular role will be based in Sweden or Denmark. Our customers include major international energy companies, international and national energy network operators, but also smaller national energy companies.
Innovative colleague with ability to work in a structured way to deliver result
To succeed you have a modern leadership, communicational and motivational skills with an ability to deliver results. Your experience in leading personnel that you are not manager of will be required as you will have frequent contact with colleagues at different departments and sites.
You are a creative, positive and thorough person with a systematic and problem-solving mindset. To operate in a diverse and international environment stimulates you. You have proven ability to work under pressure without compromising on deliverables.
If you can add offshore knowledge to your background, it is highly qualifying. BAS P/BAS U as well as any electrical safety competence is seen as an additional merit. Working in a structured way and being supportive to your colleagues comes natural to you. The work is conducted at our office in Karlskrona, Malmö or Brøndby and on site in Sweden and abroad which means around 15-20 travels/year is to be expected.
Additionally, your CV includes:
* BSc degree preferably within Electrical or Mechanical Engineering or equivalent work experience.
* At least three years' experience from project management in an international context or Key Account Management.
* Complex contract management experience.
* Fluency in spoken and written English and Swedish, German or additional languages is beneficial.
Contact and application
Are you looking for a career in a fast-moving, growing and high-tech environment where you will be able to develop on a personal as well as on a career level? Then we'd like to speak to you. Even if you don't tick all the boxes - let us know. Knowledge gaps can be filled and the most important thing is your potential, motivation and eager to contribute to our future growth. Read more about our offer and listen to some voices of NKT Connectors here!
Please apply at our website at latest 2024-11-17. Personality- and capacity tests might be included in the recruitment process.
Union representatives
Sveriges Ingenjörer - Christian Fisch, +46 455 56 380
Unionen - Joakim Wikström, +46 734 070 243
Ledarna - Roger Jönsson, +46 455 55 911
We look forward to your application!
