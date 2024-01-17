Servant Group Manager
2024-01-17
Scania is currently undergoing an exciting transformation from a traditional truck manufacturer to a provider of complete sustainable transport solutions. IT is a crucial part of this transformation as Scania's success depends on flexible and efficient IT solutions that support current and future business requirements. The section Microsoft D365 is a part of the department Digital Core.
You will as a servant leader guide and support agile teams within the development/blueprint area for Dynamics 365. Together with your team, you will contribute to speed and flexibility in the D365 solution delivery. You will play a vital role in a strategically important area in an environment where innovation is encouraged for our long-term continuation. We know that diverse teams are strong teams and the Microsoft D365 section consists of different ages, backgrounds, experiences, and nationalities. You will as a leader coach your employees based on Scania 's values and principles and motivate them to individual performance and development while fostering a strong team culture.
As a group manager for the Dynamics D365 IZEF team, you will work closely with businesses to establish a solid solution for the D365 business transformation program that supports business vision as well as new business models. In this role, you will also have contact with our resource vendors to source the right competence needed. You will also work closely with colleagues in the management team in the common objective of delivering Microsoft D365 solutions to other parts of the Scania organization.
We expect to meet a person with passion, curiosity, and determination a high level of empathy, and a business-oriented mindset. You have proven experience from coaching and leading teams in their work with continuous delivery and know how to build self-organised high-performing teams. Your stakeholder management skills are very good as you are expected to handle multiple business relations.
You 'll be developing a wide network of contacts both within and outside of Sweden, therefore you need to be proficient in written and spoken Swedish and English. Microsoft Dynamics 365 knowledge and experience are beneficial but not necessary. To be successful in this role you will enjoy working in a global evolving, strongly dynamic environment. Problem-solving and achieving results are as important as strong relationship skills to continue the collaborative work between business and IT experts. Ersättning
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-02-07
Kontakt
Shala Jamshid +46 701659975
