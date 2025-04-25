SEO Specialist
2025-04-25
Why we will love you
• You understand the unique needs of e-commerce SEO and don't shy from exciting challenges, such as boosting the organic visibility of the IKEA brand in 40+ markets.
• You have an advanced understanding of how SEO intersects with related fields as UX, SEM, Web Development, and Content Marketing.
• You have experience forming, pitching, and implementing competitive strategies based on SEO research and digital trends.
• You know how to optimize for search intent and user journey, approaching all assignments with a 'customer-first mindset.
• You employ a data-backed and analytical approach to identifying opportunities and resolving website issues, and you're used to reporting on key SEO metrics.
• Your knowledge of how to optimize for essential ranking factors is comprehensive, from schema markup to backlinks acquisition and local search.
• You're thoroughly familiar with SEO and Web Analytics tools such as Google Search Console, Google Analytics, SEMrush, BrightEdge, Majestic, Deepcrawl, Screaming Frog, and Excel.
• Your command of written and spoken English is exceptional, allowing you to communicate complex topics in multi-national environments.
What you'll be doing day to day
• You'll be a results-driven collaborator whose combination of creative thinking and technical skills will see you successfully optimize one of the world's most visited websites.
• Approach SEO with a global mindset that considers the unique needs and challenges of optimizing IKEA.com in multiple markets.
• Collaborate closely with product and content teams to ensure SEO essentials are incorporated into the earliest stages of planning.
• Contribute to awareness and knowledge of SEO across the organization.
• Ensure search-friendly optimization of digital ventures and growth strategies, such as the transition to omnichannel experiences and the development of new digital products.
• Strengthen IKEA's digital reach, allowing IKEA to meet target audiences at every stage of their searcher journey.
• Audit, identify and resolve technical SEO issues and bugs.
• Test scalable methods of optimizing content and resolving technical issues through effective usage of data sources and experimentation.
• Partner with Content Assignors, PR, Local SEOs, Merchandisers, Product Owners, and Communicators, providing search behavior insights, keyword research, and SEO best practices.
• Communicate and collaborate with vendors for optimal utilization of procured tools.
• Monitor performance and analyze data in the context of seasonality, world events, user behavior, algorithm updates, industry trends, and website updates.
• You will be key to IKEA's digital growth - contributing towards visibility, authoritative positioning, and conversion goals.
Together as a Team
Our mission lies in understanding the customer, optimizing according to their needs, and maximizing the accessibility of the IKEA brand in the most essential digital channel: search. We are inclusive, supportive, humble, curious, and ambitious. We are forever learning from each other and looking toward the future.
