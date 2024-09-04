Senior UX/UI Designer
2024-09-04
About Brite
Brite Payments is a leading open banking-powered account to account (A2A) payment provider of instant payments and instant payouts. We provide a convenient transaction experience for consumers and reduce the risk in the payment process for merchants. Founded in Stockholm in 2019, Brite is committed to providing the best possible payment solution for everyone involved in a transaction.The team behind Brite has worked with launching the first-generation of fintech companies before founding Brite. We know the market landscape, technologies, opportunities, and challenges. Now we channel all those experiences into developing modern solutions that will benefit both merchants and end-users.Want to join us on our journey? The future is brite!
About the role
As a Senior UX/UI Designer at Brite, you will play a crucial role in enhancing our Product Design team's capabilities, enabling us to successfully enter multiple large and complex markets while managing several key initiatives. This position is vital for our ambitious growth, ensuring we can conduct essential UX research, deliver optimal user experiences, and meet the accelerated pace of expansion. You'll bring expertise in UX and UI design, lead sophisticated research, and mentor junior designers, all while contributing to the development of user-centric products.
Responsibilities
UX Research: Lead UX research and testing to gather insights that drive product design decisions, ensuring our products development is data-driven and user-centric.
UX Design: To refine Brite's UX, focusing on delivering a seamless and engaging user experience across our payment client and back-office that exceed user and merchant expectations.
UI Design: Design visually appealing and user-friendly interfaces.
Cross-Org Collaboration: Collaborate with the Product teams and stakeholders to ensure the development of user-centric products.
What we are looking forThe ideal candidate knows how to align business strategy with human-computer interaction and usability methodologies. Uses knowledge to define end-to-end tasks and payment focused user experiences that both satisfy and delight users.Requirements:
5+ years of UX/UI design experience, preferably in A2A payments or digital products.
Strong portfolio showcasing expertise in UX and visually compelling UIs.
Ability to lead and design end-to-end user journeys and interactive experiences.
Excellent analytical and problem-solving skills with advanced UX research capabilities.
Strong communication and collaboration abilities, capable of working closely with cross-functional teams.
Meritorious:
Background in Human Factors, Human-Computer Interaction, Product Design, or related field.
Proficiency in design tools (e.g., Figma) and knowledge of HTML, JavaScript & CSS.
Passion for mentoring and skill development within a design team.
What we offer
An optimistic, caring, and inclusive culture where we want you to be yourself
A dynamic, fast-paced, and innovative environment where you will have the possibility to make an impact from your first day onwards
A flat organization, friendly colleagues, and fast decision-making
An environment where we start small and learn fast to do big things
A team that cares about sharing, collaborative work, and prestigelessness
... and you will be part of a growing team of fun and skilled people
Do you want to learn more about our recruitment process? Here you can read about the hiring flow and find answers to the most frequently asked questions.
Please apply with your CV or your LinkedIn profile. We use screening questions to streamline this recruitment process, so a personal letter is not needed.
