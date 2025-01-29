Senior Usability Specialist
2025-01-29
Atos
Are you passionate about usability engineering and eager to make a meaningful difference for patients? At Atos Medical, we design products that help people breathe, speak, and live better after a life-changing neck stoma operation. Now, we're looking for a Senior Usability Specialist to take ownership of our usability engineering/human factor processes and ensure that our medical devices are not only safe and compliant but also user-friendly and impactful.
About the Role
As a Senior Usability Specialist in R&D, you'll be a key player in keeping users at the center of the development process and ensuring our medical devices meet regulatory requirements. You'll drive the usability engineering process collaborating with cross-functional teams like engineering, marketing, clinical, and regulatory affairs. You will be a usability project lead on assigned project teams, as well as an internal ad-hoc consultant for matters related to usability throughout the company. This is an exciting opportunity to shape a new role within Atos Medical, where you'll lead the way in creating user-friendly solutions.
Key Responsibilities
• Collaboration: Work closely with stakeholders across commercial, marketing, R&D, risk management, and more.
• Plan and execute usability tests: From interviewing end users to analyzing results and reporting.
• Communication & Presentation: Bring the users close in during the development process in projects and train the organization in usability processes and methods.
• Lead the usability engineering process: Ensure compliance to ISO 62366 and other regulatory standards while continuously improving processes and support colleagues.
• Documentation: Own the usability engineering file and related test protocols, reports, and analyses.
About You
We're looking for an experienced usability expert who thrives on taking ownership, drive processes and enjoys working in cross-functional teams.
Requirements:
• A degree in engineering, psychology, human factors, or a related field.
• Solid understanding of ISO 62366 and related standards (e.g., FDA HF guidance, ANSI/AAMI HE75, ISO 14971).
• Hands-on experience planning and moderating usability tests, including creating protocols, moderator scripts and reports.
• Strong skills in stakeholder collaboration and project management.
• Excellent communication skills, both written and verbal with internal and external, e.g. FDA, stakeholders.
Preferred:
• Experience with product development.
• Commission, coordinate and ensure execution of usability activities with external vendors
• Background in medical devices or similar regulated industries.
Why join Atos Medical?
At Atos Medical, every role contributes to improving patients' lives. You'll join a global leader in neck stoma care, where innovation, collaboration, and purpose drive everything we do. We offer a supportive and inspiring work environment with opportunities to grow.
What we offer:
• Collective agreement including pension, insurance, and parental leave benefits
• Flextime for work-life balance. Possibility of working from home 1-2 days a week
• Wellness benefits including Epassi lunchbenefit and a generous wellness grant
• Breakfast at the office
• A collaborative and innovative workplace where your contributions matter
Ready to make a difference?
If you're ready to take on this exciting challenge and be part of a team dedicated to improving lives, we'd love to hear from you! Apply now and join us in shaping the future of medical device innovation at Atos Medical.
