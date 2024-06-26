Senior Unity Developer
2024-06-26
Our studio is creating the future of King games! We are championing innovation and exploring new territories both in casual space and mid-core.
King New Games is looking for a passionate software engineer to help explore and forge exciting gameplay experiences to captivate our audiences.
Responsibilities
You will be working directly in one of our prototype teams, collaborating hand in hand with our creative team, trying to find that next innovative spark.
You are passionate about programming and have a sense of quality and polish. As a developer you have a generalist approach and you are analytical and genuinely interested in the tech you work with, wanting to create a great tech foundation for games.
We want you to have excellent interpersonal and communication skills and to be a strong great teammate, able to work in a fast paced, demanding, yet fun and professional environment.
Skills to create thrills
Have a strong architectural knowledge with a generalist approach and the ability to quickly adopt to new code bases
Have a strong Unity/C# experience
Experienced working in mobile gaming teams
Work closely with your team, both creatives and developers.
Help the team to grow to be a self organizing fast paced team.
Be that extra eye on overseeing the technical quality of the project and be the driver for improvements and future tech innovations.
Be part of the creative journey, actively contribute to the creative process, and then complete it
You are keen to grow and develop yourself and learn from others.
You are very experienced in game development, being part of multiple game projects before.
You are a standout colleague who is used to working as a team and to discuss solutions and ideas as a group.
Bonus skills
Experience creating and supporting tools used in game development.
Professional experience of runtime performance optimisation, ideally on mobile titles.
Experience from releasing mobile games
Experience working on a casual or mid-core game using Unity/C#
A great saga needs diverse heroes
Making games is fun. Especially when you do it with people who share the same idea of what makes a good workplace, great. We craft games for everyone, no matter where they are or who they are, and we employ all kinds of people from all types of backgrounds to bring them to life. We believe we simply can't expect diversity in our players and new ideas in our games without first nurturing it in our people. A great saga needs all sorts of heroes. That's why we provide equal opportunities and hire all sorts of talent.
We're Seriously Playful
Officially, we are a leading interactive entertainment company for the mobile world. Unofficially, we're a serious business that takes pride in having fun. Every single day at King, we mix intuition with logic, art with science and magic with mathematics to craft the games the world loves to play. Together with our parent company, Activision Blizzard, our mission is to bring moments of magic to everyday life. If you think this is something you can help us achieve, then we'd love to talk with you.
Apply now!
You can find more information on our culture, values and benefits, including relocation packages at jobs.king.com. And we will be happy to tell you more about the role and about us.
You should submit your application in English.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-07-08
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
