Senior UI Designer
Avaron AB / Formgivarjobb / Stockholm Visa alla formgivarjobb i Stockholm
2026-03-30
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Avaron AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Huddinge
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige
About the Company
Avaron helps you find assignments that match your skills and ambitions. As a permanently employed consultant with us, you get competitive terms - combined with the variety and growth that a consulting career offers.
About the Assignment
You will step into a senior UI-focused role in a premium e-commerce environment where visual quality, digital storytelling, and product feel matter deeply. The assignment is centered on helping raise the bar across a digital store by strengthening the UI language, sharpening the visual narrative around major fashion moments, and guiding teams toward a more refined and aspirational expression.
You will act as a specialist and advisor, bringing a strong point of view on what excellent UI looks like in a high-end digital context. The work combines hands-on design craft with creative leadership, close collaboration, and mentorship. This is an exciting opportunity for you to influence both the visual direction and the design maturity in a product-led environment.
Job DescriptionYou will help evolve the UI language with a premium aesthetic and a high level of craft.
You will shape visual storytelling for key commercial and fashion-driven moments such as seasonal launches, campaign peaks, and collaborations.
You will define clear desired-state directions and create compelling visual narratives that inspire teams and stakeholders.
You will mentor designers in UI craft and support the team in developing a stronger sense of quality, taste, and consistency.
You will collaborate closely with product designers, developers, product managers, and other stakeholders to turn ideas into polished digital experiences.
You will bring trend awareness, visual inspiration, and a forward-looking perspective grounded in premium digital product design.
You will strengthen the overall product feel through thoughtful interaction details, including flows, states, transitions, and micro-interactions.
RequirementsSenior-level experience in UI design.
Experience in e-commerce from luxury or premium brands, preferably within high-end lifestyle or fashion.
Strong UI craft with a sharp eye for pixel-perfect work, refined digital aesthetics, and clean, modern interfaces.
Strong interaction design capability, including flows, states, transitions, and micro-interactions.
Experience working in agile or product-led environments.
Experience with design systems, scalable frameworks, and cross-platform patterns.
Strong storytelling and presentation skills, with the ability to explain and advocate for design decisions.
Ability to mentor other designers and guide teams toward higher visual quality.
Strong stakeholder management and collaboration skills.
What We OfferPermanent employment at Avaron AB
Occupational pension
Wellness allowance of SEK 5,000 per year
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis - apply as soon as you can. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-05 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7481267-1919661". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Centralplan 15 (visa karta
)
111 20 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9826428