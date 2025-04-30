Senior Test & Verification Lead
Terranet Tech AB / Datajobb / Lund Visa alla datajobb i Lund
2025-04-30
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Terranet Tech AB i Lund
JOIN US IN PIONEERING URBAN TRAFFIC SAFETY
At Terranet AB, we are looking for a Senior Test & Verification Lead to join our team.
Location: Lund
Job Type: Full-Time
About the role
At Terranet, we are developing next-generation technology to make urban traffic safer. We are now looking for an experienced and passionate Senior Test & Verification Lead to join our team. In this role, you will drive the validation and testing efforts for our cutting-edge automotive anti-collision sensor, BlincVision. You will be responsible for ensuring the overall quality assurance of the system i.e. both hardware (HW) and software (SW), playing a critical role in the product development lifecycle. This position offers the opportunity to lead validation strategies, work with cross-functional teams, and contribute to the development of next generation 4D vision sensing technology for autonomous and advanced driver-assistance systems.
In this role, you will work closely with our engineering team, which includes both software and hardware specialists. You'll be part of a collaborative and open-minded team where we tackle challenges together, and every idea and contribution counts.
Role and responsibilities
Define and execute comprehensive validation strategies and plan for our sensor, ensuring compliance with automotive industry standards and customer requirements.
Lead end-to-end validation activities, including system, hardware, and software testing.
Oversee data collection, analysis, and reporting, ensuring reliability, accuracy, and robustness of the system.
Identify and troubleshoot issues related to sensor performance, calibration, and software algorithms.
Collaborate closely with system engineer, software and hardware designers to drive improvements in system performance and quality.
Be the customer contact point for validation topics and questions.
Mentor and guide the test team.
About you
Bachelor's or Master's degree in Electrical Engineering, Engineering Physics, Computer Science, Mechanical Engineering, or a related field.
Minimum 5 years of experience in leading validation, testing, and quality assurance of automotive sensors.
Proven experience in leading and managing a test team, including planning, coordinating, and executing validation activities to ensure product quality and compliance with industry standards.
Strong knowledge of automotive sensor technology, sensor fusion, and perception systems.
Experienced in defining verification criteria's based on system requirements
Experience in hardware-in-the-loop (HIL), software-in-the-loop (SIL), and system-level testing.
Familiarity with automotive verification standards.
Excellent communication skills and the ability to present technical findings to stakeholders.
Basic understanding of Python programming.
Experience with CI/CD tools chains like Jenkins and GitLab to automate the testing processes.
What we offer We believe in creating a workplace where you can grow, succeed, and enjoy your work. At Terranet, our culture is built on our core values: Pioneering, Trustworthy, and Collaborative. These values shape how we work together, develop technology, and drive innovation.
Here's what you can expect when joining us:
A modern workspace - We've recently moved into a new office at IDEON, Lund.
Flexible working hours - Balance your professional and personal life in a way that works for you.
A strong team culture - We believe in openness, teamwork, and supporting each other. Feedback is encouraged, and every idea is valued.
Wellness benefits - We encourage an active lifestyle and offer a yearly healthcare allowance for health-related activities.
Pension & health insurance - To ensure your well-being.
Weekly breakfast - Every Wednesday, we start the day together with breakfast.
Growth opportunities - Attend industry events, conferences, and workshops to develop your skills.
We'd love to hear from you If you are a skilled Senior Test & Verification Lead, we'd love to hear from you. Be part of developing next-generation technology for safer and smarter driver assistance systems. Please send your resume and a cover letter detailing your qualifications and how you can contribute to our team.
Questions? - Contact career@terranet.se
About the application process This is a continuous recruitment process, and we will contact relevant candidates directly. Please submit your application as soon as possible.
Terranet is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees.
About the company Terranet develops technology that goes beyond traditional anti-collision systems. Instead of analyzing entire image frames, our solution detects changes at the pixel level-making it faster, smarter, and more efficient. AI enhances object classification, improving precision when identifying and responding to potential obstacles. The result? Faster reactions and a safer traffic environment for everyone.
We are a Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market-listed company with offices in Lund and Gothenburg. Today, we are a team of around 23 employees-primarily engineers-who are passionate about technology and pioneering the future of urban mobility. https://terranet.se/
Mobilvägen 10, 223 62 Lund Theres Svenssons gata 13, 417 55 Göteborg Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-10-17 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Terranet Tech AB
(org.nr 556666-9916), https://terranet.se/ Arbetsplats
Terranet AB Jobbnummer
9315269