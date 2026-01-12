Senior Test Lead
Avaron AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2026-01-12
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Avaron AB i Göteborg
, Halmstad
, Jönköping
, Älmhult
, Helsingborg
eller i hela Sverige
About the Company
Avaron AB is a growing consultancy focused on technology, finance, and business support. We match your expertise with the market's most interesting assignments, offering a platform where your professional development is central.
About the Assignment
We are looking for a Test Lead to join an integration test team working with software integration in complete electrical systems and vehicles. In this role, you will take ownership of verification planning and daily test leadership, collaborating closely with an international team setup.
The assignment also includes travel.
Job DescriptionLead the creation of verification plans and test strategies for the software integration area in complete electrical systems and cars
Lead and coordinate daily verification activities within software integration, in close collaboration with a China-based team
Report test progress to the manager responsible for Electric & Software Validation and to relevant project stakeholders
Identify, communicate, and escalate verification risks to management
Contribute to continuous improvement by driving and encouraging initiatives that increase effectiveness and efficiency
RequirementsB.Sc. in Electrical Engineering, Computer Engineering, or equivalent education
8+ years of experience in automotive and integration of embedded systems
Relevant experience of verification in vehicle
Team leadership experience, or a strong interest in growing into a leadership role
Strong test analysis skills
Proficiency in English, both spoken and written
Swedish driver's license
Experience with Vector tools such as CANoe and/or CANalyzer
Interest in cars and experience in driving
Cultural awareness, particularly in China-Europe collaboration
Nice to haveExperience in agile test methods
Mandarin (Chinese)
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis, so we recommend that you apply as soon as possible. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-01-15 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7036904-1785251". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Drottningtorget 5 (visa karta
)
411 03 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Avaron Jobbnummer
9680014