Senior Test Engineer to leading energy company!
2024-08-22
Take part of the journey in electrifying Sweden!
As a Test Engineer, you are offered a varied role within an agile environment with testing. If you have extensive experience in testing and want to take the next step in your career, this is the perfect job for you.
Apply today!
OM TJÄNSTEN
Our client is a leading Nordic energy company. Their purpose is to power a world where people, businesses and nature thrive together. They are one of the cleanest energy producers in Europe and their actions are guided by their ambitious environmental targets. They generate and deliver clean energy reliably and help industries to decarbonise their processes and grow.
Our client is now looking for a Senior Test Engineer to join their team. This department is building a system to make energy consumption smarter for end customers. The system does this by controlling energy-consuming devices in your home, such as your electric car or heater, to lower your costs while also helping to balance the electrical grid. This ultimately benefits the consumer, the power system, and the environment. In other words: Win-win-win!
You are offered
• A dedicated consultant manager
• A chance to be a part of a growth journey at one of the leading company within electricity and smart energy
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
As a Test Automation Engineer you will be responsible for ensuring that the right things are tested (having a test plan/test strategy) and that you have the correct test coverage of different features. Since the product and the existing tests are written in Java/JUnit, we require a solid foundation in Java programming for this role. You will work closely with developers in an agile team that should be encouraged to write tests themselves, but you will be driving test automation, security testing, performance testing, and test management, and will be responsible for ensuring quality in the project.
In this role it is very important to have a strong testing mindset and previous experience of working in an agile environment. You enjoy working in a multilingual and multicultural environment and have good communication skills.
• Write automated tests for backend and frontend
• Use existing tools or recommend new tools, which ever is most accurate to the project
• Work closely with a development team to produce robust test cases
• Ensure transparency of test results and system coverage.
• Execute reviews of test automation
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• 5+ years of experience within the Test Engineering field
• Practical knowledge of test automation frameworks.
• Implementation and deployment of automated end-to-end test suites (test case definition, test coverage planning, risk-based testing)
• API testing, mobile application testing, web application testing and integration testing in a cloud environment.
• Aligning testing with agile software development
• Basic knowledge of OCPP, MQTT, AWS technologies is a must.
• Full professional proficiency in English, both written and spoken.
These are examples of tools and frameworks that will occur in the role:
• Confluence
• Rapid7
• AWS IoT
• Pulsar
• Docker
• Cucumber
• Gherkin Language
• Zephyr
• Playwright, Appium
• Postman/Insomnia
• MongoDB, MySQL
• iOS and Android emulators
We would prefer if you have had experience with any of these systems.
It is meritorious if you have
• Kotlin.
• Python.
• Prior experience with electric vehicle chargers, home energy management.
• Knowledge of electricity flexibility markets, smart charging, smart heating, charge point management systems, and electric vehicles.
