Senior Test Engineer (R&D)
At Ascom, we develop mission critical communication solutions that make a real difference in healthcare and enterprise environments worldwide. We are now looking for a highly skilled and motivated Senior Test Engineer (R&D) to join our Gothenburg based R&D team. If you are passionate about quality, automation, and building reliable software and products that matter, this might be your next step.
About the Role
As a Senior Test Engineer, you will play a key role in ensuring that Ascom products meet the highest standards of quality, performance, and reliability. You will work closely with developers, test leads, quality engineers, and validation engineers across global teams. You will take ownership of designing, implementing, and executing test strategies, both automated and manual, throughout our development and launch projects. This is a hands-on, impactful role where you help shape how we test, improve, and deliver products used across the world.
What You Will Do
Act as Test Leader in smaller projects and support quality engineering activities.
Develop and maintain test environments and test automation frameworks.
Create test cases based on requirements and specifications; ensure that software meets functional and nonfunctional requirements.
Drive the quality of test objects, including scalability, performance, and reliability aspects.
Detect, analyze, and report defects in our tracking systems; provide clear reporting on progress and test results.
Work closely with test leads, developers, and validation engineers in reviews, risk sessions, and integration activities.
Contribute to continuous improvements of testing methodologies and processes.
Ensure all work is conducted in alignment with Ascom's values, environmental standards, and safety regulations.
What You Bring
Education & Experience
Bachelor's degree in IT, Software Engineering, or similar-or equivalent relevant experience.
6-10 years experience in a similar software testing role.
Experience with ISTQB Foundation or similar testing methodology.
Solid experience from agile development and fast paced environments (3-5 years).
Technical & Functional Skills
Strong expertise with test equipment, test engineering, and software testing methodologies.
Experience with test planning and test case creation.
Good knowledge of test automation tools and frameworks.
Experience testing complex systems with multiple integrations.
Experience in Python
Experience with CI/CD, Docker, Kubernetes and Helm charts
Strong analytical mindset with the ability to solve both well-defined and ambiguous problems.
Excellent communication skills with the ability to influence and collaborate across teams.
A continuous improvement mindset and willingness to challenge the status quo.
Why Join Ascom?
Be part of a global, purpose driven company improving workflows in critical environments.
Work in a collaborative R&D community with talented colleagues across disciplines.
Contribute to innovative products that are used worldwide in life-critical industries.
Enjoy a flexible, friendly, and international workplace located in vibrant Gothenburg.
Ready to Apply?
