Senior Test Engineer, Function Verification and Validation
2023-06-26
Are you looking for next step in your career? Do you want to work at a unique workplace, with skilled and experienced colleagues. Diversity and having fun at work is important for us.
Our team is working with vehicle verification and validation to secure the customer of ours are getting products and services that meets their needs and expectations.
Our tests are mainly performed in Sweden, at the proving ground in Hällered or the surrounding area, but also during shorter or longer expeditions in Sweden or around Europe.
As a test engineer you will be part of the reliability, durability and performance validation team focusing on complete vehicle function verification and validation tests.
The testing is not limited only to functions in the vehicle but also includes function and services of back-office systems, and all aspects of vehicle functions related to conventional, electromobility and hydrogen technology.
As a test engineer you will lead the test assignments according to the scope and schedule. You will secure that the truck is prepared and ready for the test, and that the test scope is understood by everyone involved to meet the desired quality and outcome. You will report status and findings from tests, create reports to summarize the conducted tests and present the results to stakeholders. You will work in close collaboration with drivers, mechanics, engineering, and project management.
Who are you?
You have Bachelor or Master's degree in Mechatronics, electronics or similar education.
You have been working 5-10 years in automotive industry with experience from vehicle testing as well as verification and validation methodology and related tools. You have a good product knowledge and understanding of software development process, you have a genuine interest for the complete vehicle, new technology as well as for our customers.
You have an ability to establish networks and relations with relevant engineering departments and project management. You are analytical and can solve problems in an effective and creative way, and you have good IT technical skills.
We believe that you are a driven, a true team player and a person people can rely on with interest in interacting with and leading people. You are positive and have confidence without prestige. Further, you have good verbal and written communication skills in Swedish and English, and you can adapt to change and challenges.
It is a merit if you have C or CE driving license, or if you have been working with fleet management & connected services or electromobility.
The position is in Hällered.
Sounds interesting? If yes do not hesitate to contact us. We have an exciting future ahead with new technology and building infrastructure around it. Welcome to join our family!
Due to summer vacations, all applications will be reviewed from the 15th of august. Please do not expect any communication earlier than this. We look forward to receiving your application!
Kindly note that due to GDPR, we will not accept applications via mail. Please use our career site.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-07-31
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
504 91 SANDHULT
