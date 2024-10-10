Senior Test Engineer
2024-10-10
Create moments that matter. Decode the future.
Electrolux Group is a leading global appliance company that has shaped living for the better for more than 100 years. We reinvent taste, care and wellbeing experiences for millions of people, always striving to be at the forefront of sustainability in society through our solutions and operations. Under our group of leading appliance brands, including Electrolux, AEG and Frigidaire, we sell household products in around 120 markets every year. In 2023 Electrolux Group had sales of SEK 134 billion and employed 45,000 people around the world.
Join us in our exciting quest to build the future home!
All about the role:
As software is playing an increasingly significant role in enabling digital consumer experiences, we are gearing up to become more agile, faster in responding to market demands and quicker in identifying new market opportunities. This involves elevating our appliances to digital, software-defined products in a seamless integration of modular electronics, software, connectivity platform, and digital services.
We're looking for a Software Test Engineer to join us on our journey.
What you'll do:
Join a team of software engineers in developing innovative mobile services to enhance the longevity and sustainability of our appliances. Craft outstanding direct-to-consumer sales experiences for three top-tier brands. Whether it's a new filter, spare part, or replacement, you'll be the one to make it easy to purchase.
In detail, you will:
Ensure that the team understands and delivers the correct product quality for our after sales services and new business models.
Ship small reliable frequent releases of production grade software together with the rest of the team.
Develop a modern palette of techniques and methodologies that provides an efficient, risk based, data driven approach to testing.
Ensure that our software quality is scalable to different brands, and appliance categories in our digital ecosystem.
Work together with developers, other testers, designers, and product managers with shared responsibility for the teams' success.
Make our team be the model for a the new normal in software product testing.
Who you are:
You have several years experience of quality assurance for mobile phone apps for consumer users using both manual and automated testing.
You have experience in testing software applications for full stack products that are frequently updated in production.
You know how to combine build-time quality tools and run-time quality data for maximizing the testing efforts value.
Collaborate with developers in work break down, architecture and design in both long and short horizons to ensure the testability and quality assurance aspect.
Manual testing of consumer direct interaction functionality in iOS/Android applications.
Building modularized test automation for full stack products that provides scalable regression efforts.
Vast experience in test automation using XCTest in Swift and Jetpack Compose in Kotlin.
You have experience or interest in building pipeline, code analysis, feature flag and analytics tools for full stack development.
You demonstrate:
Collaboration - contributes to a highly collaborative environment that enables a cross functional team to flourish.
Communication - effectively exchanges information and ideas with confidence and respect, able to demonstrate progress, raise issues and articulate changes on a frequent basis.
Empathy - can understand and acknowledge the emotions and perspectives of others during conversations.
Problem-Solving - able to connect the dots between insights, strategy, and conceptual direction; is outcome - as opposed to task - orientated.
Adaptability & Resilience - can effectively navigate change, challenges, and setbacks while maintaining a positive and flexible approach.
Proactivity - eager to learn and grow, sees challenges as opportunities, seeks and - is responsive to - feedback.
Responsibility - accountable, reliable, and proactive in building systems and handling dependencies, contributing to a trustworthy and effective team dynamic.
Where you'll be:
This is a full-time position, based at our Global Headquarters in Stockholm/Stadshagen (Sweden).
At our Global Headquarters in Stockholm/Stadshagen (Sweden) we are 60+ nationalities under the same roof and we enjoy the look and feel of the office!
You will be part of a dynamic international team where English is the natural language.
Benefits highlights:
Flexible work hours/hybrid work environment
Discounts on our award-winning Electrolux products and services
Family friendly benefits
Insurance policy plan
Extensive learning opportunities and flexible career path
As part of Electrolux, we will continuously invest in you and your development. There are no barriers to where your career could take you.
Find out more on: www.electroluxgroup.com.
