Senior Test Developer
2024-01-15
We are now looking for a Senior Test Developer on the behalf of our client (Volvo Cars).
As a test developer within Core System Platform you will work as part of an agile team, verifying solutions which are safe and reliable. You will test software enabling our solutions to be compliant with the highest safety grades in the car industry.
Who are you?
We want to work with you who has a keen interest in modern computing technologies and want to work in an evolving industry. You like solving problems together with others. You are a customer-oriented person who enjoys being part of a team where you take own initiatives and take pride in your own and the team's deliveries.
You and your skills:
• Engineer with strong drive to learn and take own responsibility.
• A humble team player who brings energy into the team.
• Skilled in C++ 14 and Python (object oriented)
• Skilled in generic development tools commonly used in a Linux environment.
• Strong in requirement driven testing, following processes in a safety product.
• Robot framework knowledge is meritorious, but not a must.
• Possibility to either learn about automotive testing or use existing knowledge.
• Focus will initially be on writing ASPICE SWE5 test cases based on requirements.
• Work experience ~8-10 years
To be successful in this job we believe that you are a humble team player with great communications skills in English, both written and verbal.
Start: 2024-02-01 (the sooner the better)
Duration: 2025-01-31
Location: Lund
Workload: 100%
Remote: Candidate will have to be at least 3days/week onsite (no relocation will be accepted for this line manager)
Required skills:
• Robot Framework
• Generics Development
• driven testing
• Product safety
• aSpice
• automotive testing
• Aspice SWE5
• Python
• Linux
• C++14
• Object Oriented Programming
• English(Proficient)
