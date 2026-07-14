Senior Technical Project Manager
Professional Galaxy AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2026-07-14
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Professional Galaxy AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Järfälla
, Upplands-Bro
, Södertälje
eller i hela Sverige
Professional Galaxy is an IT and technology consulting company that provides highly specialized expertise within IT, software development, SAP, purchasing, electronics and mechanical design. We collaborate with experienced senior experts and deliver strategic value-creating expertise to some of Sweden's most complex and analytically demanding projects. Our focus is always on high quality, professionalism and clear, measurable results.
We are now seeking a Senior Technical Project Manager for one of our clients.
About the assignment:
A globally experienced technical project lead and field support specialist with a strong background in commercial and technical environments. Responsible for supporting complex product introductions and Pilot Partner operations by securing customer uptime, coordinating stakeholders across the value chain, and providing advanced technical support in the field. Acts as a key link between customers, dealers, distributors and R&D, while driving continuous improvement through feedback, learning and operational insights from real-world customer use.
Education
Academic degree or relevant work experience, preferably in commercial aftersales or technical disciplines (e.g. engineering).
Work experience
Experience from the automotive industry in relevant technical or commercial roles.
Experience from product development, such as ECU development, component development, system testing, or from commercial aftersales technical roles such as Technical Support, Sales Engineer or Master Technician.
Experience from working in a workshop environment with customer vehicles.
Experience using software-based diagnostic and troubleshooting tools for trucks or buses.
Experience working in international and cross-cultural environments.
Competence and skills
Excellent communication and collaboration skills, with the ability to align and influence stakeholders at different organizational levels.
Strong team collaboration skills and a genuine willingness to support colleagues, dealers and customers whenever needed.
Strong understanding of customer needs and operational requirements.
VCB competence.
Analytical mindset with the ability to identify, investigate and explain technical problems.
Structured, organized and proactive, with a high level of initiative and ownership
Are you the right person for the assignment, or do you want to recommend a strong candidate? Do not hesitate to contact us.
Please apply directly through our system with:
• Your updated CV in english
• Availability to start the assignment
In the motivation, describe why you are suitable for this assignment - refer to previous consulting assignments, employmxent, education and personal qualities.
Please note: We do not accept any applications through mail. All applications have to be sent through the portal to be valid.
Offer continuously: Please note that for this role we offer continuously. That means that we sometimes remove the assignments before the deadline. If you are interested, we recommend that you apply immediately. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2027-01-10 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-8064530-2100199". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Professional Galaxy AB
(org.nr 559366-0524), https://careers.progalaxy.se
Stockholms Centralstation (visa karta
)
111 20 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
10002421