Are you ready to put your mark on one of the world's leading tech companies?
We are Sinch. The world's number one in mobile engagement. And whether you know us or not, you've definitely used our tech. We reach every phone on earth. From the lifechanging to the time-saving, we're helping our customers to interact with people like never before. For you, that means working in an environment that offers an incredible variety of exciting challenges, and the chance to impact how billions of people engage with their favorite brands.
We are searching for a new Senior Technical Product Manager to further strengthen our Product team. You'll be a part of the Messaging Network & API organization, comprising product managers and product operations teams based in multiple Sinch offices around the world.
The essence of the role
Your role is to lead the roadmap and delivery of Sinch's Rich Communication Services (RCS) on a global scale. You will be pivotal in shaping the Sinch and industry transition from SMS/MMS to RCS and be an active thought leader in the market. You will have a partnership role with our RCS Commercial Product Manager due to the scope/breadth of our industry tech shift.
Sinch is doubling down on RCS investment triggered by industry changes, and you work with all functions inside Sinch, including Engineering to deliver the quality standards our customers expect.
This is a fast-moving role that requires someone who knows the messaging industry, a great understanding of RCS and most importantly a driven individual with absolute conviction on what we should offer.
Your end goal is to accelerate Sinch's expansion on the RCS product. This role is based in Malmö, Sweden, reporting to the Senior Director of Messaging Product, and will share accountability for RCS success worldwide.
As our new Senior Technical Product Manager, you will:
Define and lead the global RCS roadmap.
Partner and drive our Engineering team execution (roadmap, initiatives, EPICS, stories etc.).
Accountable to ensure the RCS Service transitions smoothly relative to existing business processes.
Subject matter expert on the RCS technically.
To contribute to this role, we believe you have:
6-9 years of experience from similar positions.
Understanding of RCS business messaging is a must.
A degree in engineering, product management or similar academic area, or relevant work experience.
Ability to articulate and present to different working levels from management to engineers.
Ability to break down complex requirements and explain them in simple terms/schemes.
Strong ownership of work and relationship with customers (internal and external).
Strong analytical skills and structured daily work with attention to detail.
Strong collaboration skills and be a quick learner with passion for driving to a swift delivery.
The ability to own your work and make informed decisions then drive them forward.
Our Hiring Process
We will review applications continuously and may un-post the ad sooner rather than later depending on the inflow of candidates, so please submit your resume as soon as possible in English.
In Sinch, we are committed to following a recruitment process that is fair, objective, consistent, and equal opportunity. Our Talent Acquisition team, together with hiring managers and the rest of the interviewing team, persistently works towards identifying the people that best fit each open job, based on Sinch's hiring needs and candidates' career expectations.
We encourage applications from strong candidates with relevant professional backgrounds for this role. Not all applicants will meet all job requirements exactly! Don't let that stop you from considering Sinch for the next step in your career. We are always open to candidates that could bring new insights and perspectives to Sinch! Så ansöker du
