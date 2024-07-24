Senior Technical Product Manager
We are Sinch. The world's number one in mobile engagement. And whether you know us or not, you've definitely used our tech. We reach every phone on earth. From the life-changing to the time-saving, we're helping our customers to interact with people like never before. For you, that means working in an environment that offers an incredible variety of exciting challenges, and the chance to impact how billions of people engage with their favorite brands.
The essence of the role
Join our team as a Senior Delivery Lead in Malmö, Sweden to oversee the successful delivery of messaging products, ensuring adherence to processes and quality standards, managing timelines, and collaborating with cross-functional teams. Your goal is to increase output of the Rich Messaging (RM) product delivery and improve predictability in the deliveries.
Your role is similar to a program manager, and you act mainly in the delivery phase of the product development process.
Tasks and Responsibilities
Project and Program Management: Lead the end-to-end delivery of RM products.
• Make sure it is clear what should be done.
• Make sure priority is set correct.
• Make sure things are progressing.
• Make sure dependencies are taken care of.
• Drive larger initiatives and projects.
Team Leadership: Provide strong leadership and steerage to a diverse team of software developers, testers, and other stakeholders, fostering collaboration and communication, motivation, and continuous improvement.
Delivery planning: Work closely with development teams and product managers to agree on delivery timelines, resource planning, risk management and conflict resolution.
Risk Management: Identify risks, dependencies, and bottlenecks, and proactively develop mitigation strategies to minimize potential disruptions.
Communication and stakeholder management: Establish clear and effective communication channels with stakeholders providing regular updates and managing expectations.
Continuous improvement: Drive adhesion to process and process improvements. Daily provide direction and guidance of scaled agile practices across multiple teams and continuously focus on improving and maintaining timely deliveries across teams.
Performance monitoring: Track performance metrics, monitor progress against KPIs and implement corrective actions.
Financial Reporting: End-of month CAPEX/OPEX reporting
This is you
We are looking for a person who is great at leading deliverables in an agile and fast-changing environment - not through reporting lines or "owning resources" but by creating trust, structure, overview and through enabling good collaboration and communications. You instill energy in the people you work with and have a knack for building reports with both technical and non-technical colleagues, at all levels. You do not accept the status quo and welcome challenges to change and improve. You easily grasp the technical details from the holistic company-wide perspective.
At least 8 years' working experience as a Delivery Lead or Project Manager, delivering large scale projects within a software house.
Working experience with Agile Project Management (e.g. Lean, Kanban, Scrum, Agile PM).
Hands-on working experience with Jira.
Able to navigate complex issues and solve problems.
Excellent communication and presentation skills in English and Swedish - both verbal and written.
The following are not a requirement but a big plus!
Experience from lean/agile coaching and helping organizations become more effective.
Project Management Certification (e.g. PMP/ PMI-ACP, CSM, SAFe (SPC), Lean, ICAgile).
Understanding the Messaging environment or Telecommunications industry is a plus.
