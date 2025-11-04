Senior Technical Audio Designer
2025-11-04
In this role, the Senior Technical Audio Designer will be instrumental in bridging the gap between creative sound design and technical implementation, ensuring immersive audio experiences in our games.
Responsibilities:
Develop and integrate complex audio systems using middleware tools like Wwise and game engines such as Unreal Engine 5.
Work closely with game designers, programmers, and other stakeholders to ensure audio aligns with gameplay and narrative.
Ensure audio assets are optimized for performance across various platforms without compromising quality.
Provide guidance to junior audio designers and contribute to the growth of the audio team.
Maintain comprehensive documentation for audio systems and establish best practices for the team. Så ansöker du
