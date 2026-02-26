Senior Technical Artist
2026-02-26
About the Role
As a technical artist your prime directive will be to make sure that the team, the tools and the game, run as smoothly as possible. We want you to love improving the game's framerate and visuals just as much as you love ensuring our artist and design workflows and pipelines have as few bumps and bottlenecks as possible. You will be expected to deliver on two fronts. Firstly you will help us keep delivering great content to Helldivers 2. Together with the team you will bring features from the drawing board to a finished product for the players to enjoy. You will be expected to collaboratively build and realize the teams vision both from a visual and technical perspective, as well as making sure the teams pipelines to build content are as smooth as possible. This work will entail both long term RnD and short term grunt work, whatever makes sense for the given feature, and as a senior developer we expect you to make that call. Secondly you will play a major role in our own upcoming projects, laying the foundation together with the team for what is technically and creatively possible and how we build the content and features.
Key Responsibilities
Work closely with artists, designers and engineers. Here you must have the ability to communicate clearly and kindly with other team members, and be able to figure out ways for us individually and as a team to work more effectively
Ensuring data is validated as early as possible in the pipeline
Optimizing workflows, both in terms of adding features and polish that make tools nicer to use and art pipelines more robust, but also by writing performant code for a snappy UX
Optimizing meshes, textures and materials, as well as rendering, both on the CPU and GPU
Extending rendering features of the engine
Ensure the team is able to visualize problems such as poor lodding and texture sizes
Requirements
Experience creating custom materials using node based tools. Must be able to extend the library of nodes
Experience writing shaders and compute shaders
Knowledge in code such as C++, HLSL and Python
Experience writing tools: standalone tools, art pipelines such as Blender exporters, and for general workflow enhancements such as git hooks
Experience with procedural generation and procedural tools such as Houdini and Unreal PCG
Experience with profilers and debuggers such as RenderDoc and PIX
Bonus Points
Experience with Unreal
Game Development experience for Console
Excellent knowledge in coding/scripting languages Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-03-28 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
E-post: jobs@discogaragegames.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare DiscoGarage Games AB
(org.nr 559490-1596), https://discogaragegames.com Jobbnummer
9766383