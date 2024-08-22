Senior Talent Acquisition Partner
Job Summary:
Are you a seasoned Talent Acquisition professional with a passion for operational excellence and a knack for driving strategic HR initiatives? Dynavox Group is seeking a Senior Talent Acquisition Partner to join our Human Resources team in Stockholm.
In this pivotal role, you will lead high-level recruitment efforts while overseeing the integration of HR functions to ensure seamless operations. Your focus will be on operational excellence, Workday configuration, training, and enhancing our employer brand, all while contributing to the growth and success of our organization by recruiting and contracting top talent.
Key Responsibilities:
Talent Acquisition:
Lead the recruitment process for senior roles across the organization.
Develop and implement effective recruiting strategies to attract and retain top talent.
Collaborate closely with hiring managers to understand staffing needs and provide expert guidance throughout the hiring and contracting process.
Operational Excellence:
Drive operational excellence within the HR function by implementing best practices and continuous improvement initiatives, particularly in attracting, recruiting/contracting, and onboarding.
Streamline HR processes to enhance quality, efficiency, and effectiveness.
Utilize Workday for Recruiting and HCM as a system expert to ensure optimal performance and support data-driven decision-making.
Training and Development:
Partner with the Talent and Organizational Development team to identify and address training needs within HR and across the organization.
Develop and deliver training programs for HR personnel, hiring managers, and recruitment panel members.
Support ongoing professional development initiatives to enhance employee skills and capabilities.
Employer Branding:
Lead initiatives to enhance the employer brand throughout the attracting, recruiting, and onboarding phases.
Qualifications:
Proven experience in senior-level recruitment and talent acquisition.
Strong background in HR operations with a focus on continuous improvement and process optimization.
Expertise in Workday Recruiting and HCM, with the ability to serve as a system expert.
Experience in training and development within an HR context.
Strong collaboration and communication skills, with the ability to influence at all levels of the organization.
Passion for employer branding and creating a positive candidate experience.
Why Join Dynavox Group?
At Dynavox Group, we are committed to creating an inclusive and dynamic workplace where innovation and excellence are at the forefront of everything we do. As a Senior Talent Acquisition Partner, you will have the opportunity to shape our talent strategy and contribute to the ongoing success of a leading organization. If you are ready to take on a challenging role that combines strategic thinking, operational excellence, and a focus on people, we would love to hear from you.
How to Apply:
Please submit your resume and a cover letter detailing your relevant experience and why you are the ideal candidate for this role.
