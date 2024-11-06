Senior Talent Acquisition Partner - Sales
2024-11-06
Company Description
Wolt is a Helsinki-based technology company that provides an online platform for consumers, merchants and couriers. It connects people looking to order food and other goods with people interested in selling and delivering them. To enable this, Wolt develops a wide range of technologies from local logistics to retail software and financial solutions - as well as operating its own grocery stores under the Wolt Market brand. Wolt's products include Wolt+ (subscription service for customers), Wolt for Work (meal benefits and office deliveries for companies), Wolt Drive (fast last-mile deliveries for merchants) and Wolt Self-Delivery (service for merchant partners with their own delivery staff). Wolt's mission is to make cities better by empowering and growing local communities. Wolt was founded in 2014 and joined forces with DoorDash in 2022.
So, why work at Wolt?
At Wolt, We're About Getting Things Done.
You'll probably enjoy it here if you like taking ownership, developing yourself and being around friendly, humble and ambitious people.
We work hard to make cities into better places, and it's pretty cool seeing us grow every week. If you're passionate about building things that just... work, Wolt might be for you.
Our Commitment to Diversity, Equity & Inclusion
We want to have all sorts of people in our team - people like you and me, and people different from you and me. To be able to work with diverse teammates - when it comes to gender, age, ethnicity, life background, sexual orientation, political views, religion, or any other personal trait - we consciously aim to offer equal opportunity for everyone to work with us. This is because we believe diverse teams make the most thought-through decisions and build things in the most inclusive way.
Join us today to build Wolt together.
Job Description
Are you an experienced talent acquisition professional with a passion for building teams in close collaboration with your hiring managers? Does being part of one of Europe's fastest growing companies interest you? If so, then we'd love to chat!
Role background
As a Senior Talent Acquisition Partner - Sales, you'll be owning the end-to-end recruitment process while managing the relationships with your key stakeholders and always putting candidate experience and quality of hire at the heart of everything you do.
This is a great opportunity for someone who is passionate about the future of recruitment, and wants to develop and improve hiring processes together with Wolt's business leaders, as well as impact strategic initiatives such as diversity attraction, market mapping of talent for new hubs, geographical expansion projects and more.
What you'll be doing
Be the Go-To Expert: Leverage your experience and market insights to provide invaluable guidance to our hiring managers. Your well-informed data points and market understanding will help steer our recruitment efforts in the right direction.
Pipeline Building: Champion a sourcing-first approach to build evergreen candidate pipelines for our sales roles to provide every candidate with an exceptional interview experience that showcases the best of what we offer.
Think Big and Bold: Sales talent is tough to attract, but with your expertise in employer branding, online and offline marketing, you'll design and execute large-scale campaigns that captivate top talent.
Data-Driven Decision Maker: Utilise talent acquisition tools and reporting to optimise our recruiting funnel, to increase candidate pass-through ratios, eliminate bottlenecks, and enhance KPIs such as monthly fill rate, time to hire, and cost per hire.
Innovate and Excel: Constantly seek out new and innovative methods to attract the best global talent. Your dedication to recruiting best practices will set us apart in the competitive landscape.
Collaborate and Conquer: Work closely with your sub-team and the broader TA team, sharing ideas, successes, and solutions to overcome hiring challenges. Together, we'll build a strong and dynamic recruitment process.
Qualifications
Experienced Recruitment Advisor: With several years of sales recruitment experience under your belt, you thrive on leading processes and offering strategic advice. You're not just a recruiter; you're a trusted advisor and a leader.
Talent Pooling Pro: You've successfully managed talent pools, evergreen roles, and ongoing pipelines for continuous hiring. Your proactive approach ensures we always have top talent ready to join our team.
Champion of Candidate Experience: Candidate experience is at the heart of everything you do. You make decisions with the candidate's journey in mind, ensuring a positive and memorable experience.
Global Team Player: You flourish in a fast-paced, international environment, collaborating with colleagues from around the world. You tackle bottlenecks head-on, ensuring smooth and efficient processes.
Clear Communicator: Your communication skills are top-notch, both verbally and in writing. You engage effectively in English, ensuring everyone is on the same page.
Data-Driven Recruiter: You value the power of data and believe in transparency. Sharing pipeline metrics and crucial data with your hiring teams is second nature to you, driving informed decisions and continuous improvement.
Additional information
If you are creative, like moving fast, and thrive in a dynamic environment where you get to be proactive and figure out what to do (rather than wait to be told) - then apply today.
What you'll get by joining us
Opportunity to be part of building something exceptional, in an international environment.
Lots of learning and growth in a globally scaling tech company.
Along with a competitive salary and benefits, you will also be eligible for our long term incentive plan.
