Senior Systems Engineer
2025-09-11
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
, Lund
eller i hela Sverige
Do you want to be part of a team that thrives on automation, curiosity, and hands-on technical challenges?
* Do you think "I wonder what this button does?" every time you see one?
* Do you live for network routing and switching?
* Do you get a thrill from automation tools like Python, GIT, and Ansible?
* Do you breathe Linux, professionally or just for fun?
If so, you have us on our toes - join us, shape our automation practices, and make a real impact! Apply today!
About the job
Our infrastructure is built for reliability and scalability, currently handling more than 15,000,000 IoT devices and over 35,000 signals per second, achieving availability values of 99,99%. Our philosophy is that we should be able to lose an entire data center but never lose an important alarm signal.
As a Senior Systems Engineer, you will play a key role in maintaining and evolving both our data center and end-user networks. You'll help the team migrate toward automation-first processes and take part in implementing scalable, efficient, and reliable network systems.
You'll work hands-on with Linux, Ansible, Git, Python, and other automation tools, as well as exposure to Cisco ACI and software-defined networking technologies. You will help shape how we operate, supporting both day-to-day network reliability and long-term improvements.
We are early in our automation adoption, which gives you the opportunity to influence how we work as a team and become a natural ambassador for automation practices. Your work will help reduce manual effort, streamline operations, and enable the team to focus on impactful tasks.
About you
We believe you are a curious and proactive person who is eager to learn new things and motivated to take ownership of challenges. You also thrive in an environment where you are expected to contribute with your drive and "let's do this" attitude to make a difference. Accountability, efficiency, and teamwork are probably your keywords at work. But most of all, this is a job for you who believe that having fun at work is crucial!
You bring hands-on experience with network routing and switching, Linux and automation tools like Python, Ansible, and Git. While experience with Cisco networking, software-defined networking, or monitoring tools like Prometheus and Grafana is a plus, your mindset and willingness to learn are what matter most.
Also great if you have:
* Exposure to data center networking technologies (Cisco ACI, SDN)
* Familiarity with automation frameworks and monitoring tools
* Interest in taking an ambassador role for automation practices within the team
We don't expect you to tick every box; what matters most is your mindset, curiosity, and the impact you bring.
About Verisure
Verisure is a global leading provider of professionally monitored security solutions. We are an international company with a start-up mindset, fast, agile, lean, high-performance and value-driven. We protect millions of customers in 17 countries. Our business model integrates product development, design and sales with installation, outstanding service and a 24/7 professional monitoring solution. We protect people from intrusion, fire, and flood - and we save lives.
Over the past years, Verisure has experienced exceptional and resilient financial performance with a very long track record of double-digit growth - thanks to our continuous drive for Innovation, our very sophisticated Go-To-Market approach and our replicable business model for expansion into new countries. We are now supporting the business's next phase of growth with a robust business plan for value creation. Verisure's success depends on its people, and we invest in them every day. Working with Verisure is being part of an industry-leading leading world-class company that has a strong entrepreneurial spirit.
My team and I eagerly await your application! Join us on this thrilling journey towards a safer, smarter world. Apply today!
If you have questions regarding this position, please reach out to our Group TA Specialist, Robert Jonasson, at robert.jonasson@verisure.com
