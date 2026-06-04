Senior System Engineer
Ohb Sweden AB / Civilingenjörsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla civilingenjörsjobb i Stockholm
2026-06-04
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Ohb Sweden AB i Stockholm
, Solna
eller i hela Sverige
OHB Sweden is a leading Swedish supplier of space systems. We develop, build, test and commission satellites and subsystems for a wide range of missions - including communications, Earth observation, and space research and exploration- serving both institutional and commercial customers within and outside Europe.
As a Senior Systems Engineer, you will be responsible for defining and justifying the mission's Ground Segment Architecture, leading specification and requirements definition activities while actively contributing to procurement and the management of contractor developments. You will play a pivotal role within the Flight Operations Team by planning, executing, and optimizing satellite operations, maintaining spacecraft health, leading real-time anomaly responses, and guiding a small team of engineers. Consequently, your technical scope will include defining onboard failure detection autonomy, drafting flight procedures and user manuals, and planning and leading ground-based System Validation Tests (SVT). Collaborating closely with internal teams and external partners to deliver robust solutions, this dynamic position demands strong leadership, exceptional communication skills, and the proven ability to thrive in a fast-paced environment.
It is desirable that you have a solid technical background in one or more of the following spacecraft engineering areas:
Data handling/Software
Ground Segment
Attitude and orbit control / Orbital mechanics
TT&C
Required Qualifications
Bachelor's or Master's Degree in Aerospace Engineering, Systems Engineering, or related field
At least 5 years of experience in satellite system or subsystem engineering
Fluent in the English language, both spoken and written
Excellent interpersonal skills and communications capabilities
Strong understanding of TT&C, flight dynamics, and ground segment architecture
Experience with anomaly detection, root cause analysis, and recovery procedures
Legal authorization to work in Sweden
Added advantageous qualifications:
Experience with ESA programs and projects or other large international collaborations
Familiarity with scripting or automation tools (e.g., Python, Bash).
Knowledge of CCSDS & ECSS communication protocols
Experience of work in Mission Control during critical phases
Ability to work in a fast-paced environment and manage multiple priorities
We're looking for a proactive team player who learns quickly, provides technical guidance to colleagues, and can also work independently. Strong problem-solving skills, initiative, and a pragmatic approach are essential - focusing on achieving the right balance of quality and timely delivery.
If you're ready to be part of our journey and contribute to complex and exciting projects, we'd love to hear from you! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-12-01 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7850479-2035734". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare OHB Sweden AB
(org.nr 556812-4449), https://careers.ohb-sweden.se
Torshamnsgatan 24 (visa karta
)
164 40 KISTA Arbetsplats
OHB Sweden Jobbnummer
9947574