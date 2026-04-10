Senior System Engineer
Infront Sweden AB / Supportteknikerjobb / Stockholm Visa alla supportteknikerjobb i Stockholm
2026-04-10
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Infront Sweden AB i Stockholm
About Infront
At Infront, we help major banks and independent wealth and asset managers make faster, smarter, compliant investment decisions. For decades, we have been at the heart of Europe's financial services infrastructure, providing financial data and investment tools, from intelligent data feeds to wealth management platforms and trading solutions, and empowering over ninety thousand professionals to navigate complex markets with confidence.
We build technology, but we're powered by our people. We foster an inclusive workplace where diverse perspectives drive innovation and results, guided by our shared values of engagement, communication and recognition. Together, we collaborate, commit to innovation and shape the future of our industry, building a culture of trust, transparency and enjoyment. We embrace feedback for continuous improvement, celebrate contributions, support professional growth and promote healthy work life, empowering our people to thrive.
About the Role
Join our Systems Engineering team in Stockholm, where you'll work in a friendly, relaxed environment that combines freedom with responsibility. We trust our people, offer flexibility within a hybrid setup, and maintain strong collaboration through open communication and regular one-to-one time with your manager.
You will take a key role in system monitoring, troubleshooting, and infrastructure operations across physical, virtual, and cloud environments. The team supports financial services hosted in European datacentres and Microsoft Azure, while collaborating with international colleagues on internal applications, O365, and endpoint management.
The role includes shift-based responsibilities and weekday on-call coverage within the team's operating window (06:00-23:00), so confidence working independently is important. You will join a small team where ownership, sound judgment, and clear communication in English support effective collaboration across offices.
Responsibilities
Monitor and operate Infront financial services and market data processing systems process flows, reacting to alerts, investigating disturbances, and helping ensure stable day-to-day operations.
Work independently to troubleshoot, perform root cause analysis, identify, and isolate technical issues across internally developed applications and related server environments and involve developers or other teams when deeper support is needed.
Take operational ownership during incidents affecting your team's systems, being prepared to act independently and including driving follow-up internally and contributing to incident reporting.
Use and support monitoring and observability tooling such as Grafana, ELK/Logstash and CeeView as part of daily operational work.
Write and maintain PowerShell scripts to strengthen monitoring, automate recurring tasks, and improve operational visibility.
Help improve operational routines by identifying gaps, refining monitoring coverage, and supporting more efficient troubleshooting and response processes.
Design, automate, implement, and operate MS Windows-based server environments, primarily on-premises within datacentres in Frankfurt, Stockholm, and London, as well as in Azure.
Participate in the team's shift-based coverage model and support weekday on-call responsibilities across the operating window (on-call duty between 6am and 11pm on weekdays).
Who you are
Experience using or supporting monitoring and logging tools (e.g., Grafana, ELK, Logstash, CeeView), with strong hands-on troubleshooting skills to identify and resolve system issues.
Hands-on scripting ability in PowerShell, including writing scripts used for monitoring, automation, or operational support.
Practical experience with Windows server environments and system operations, with the ability to work confidently in production-focused setups.
Exposure to financial services or market data environments is a plus, but domain experience is not required.
Strong communication skills and a proactive approach to involving the right people to resolve issues efficiently.
Comfort working independently during certain coverage periods, with the maturity to assess situations and take action without constant supervision.
Understanding of incident handling processes and the judgment to escalate, coordinate, and document issues appropriately.
Being based in Stockholm and willingness to work from the office regularly in line with team expectations and collaboration needs.
Strong proficiency in English, both spoken and written, is required.
Operational knowledge of Azure, Linux servers and database technologies such as MSSQL, PostgreSQL would be beneficial.
Our offer
Health & wellness: Benefit from wellbeing initiatives tailored to local needs, including access to an employee assistance programme that provides confidential support to employees and their families.
Holiday: Enjoy competitive holiday entitlement aligned with local markets, so you can rest and recharge.
Pension: Plan for your long-term financial wellbeing through our pension scheme, supported by employer contributions.
Remote work: Enjoy the opportunity to work two days a week from home, with flexible working hours where possible. You may also request to work up to four weeks per year from a different location.
Learning & development: Support your career progression with access to learning resources, ongoing conversations with your manager, and opportunities to share the knowledge you gain with your team.
Culture & impact: Be part of an international team with a startup mindset and play a key role in making a meaningful impact.
Our offices: Work from Europe's leading financial centres and be at the heart of where finance happens.
All candidates selected for employment are subject to Pre-Employment Screening. This process includes professional reference and background checks conducted by our third-party partner, ZINC. These screenings are part of our commitment to ensuring a secure, compliant, and trustworthy workplace. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-10 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Infront Sweden AB
(org.nr 556726-2794), https://www.infront.co/global/en.html
Kungsgatan 33 (visa karta
)
111 56 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9847463