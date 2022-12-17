Senior System Engineer
As a Senior System Engineer you will be part of a team that will define the next generation steering system for our self driving vehicles. You will define the functional requirements, evaluate concepts and work close with suppliers to identify and implement the most optimal solution into our vehicles. You will work in close collaboration with engineers who have experience from development of both mechanical and electrical vehicle motion components.
You will contribute with the system- and functional perspective of this development and will be a key player to find the optimal trade-off between the requirements (performance, functional safety, quality and cost).
Work tasks:
Break down vehicle and system level requirements into steering (steer-by-wire) system requirements in OUR COMPANY requirement management system
Work with suppliers, partners and internal development teams to define and evaluate concepts of steer-by-wire systems
Evaluate capability of "steer-by-wire" suppliers
Work close with the team to ensure a cross functional requirement set
Education and Experience:
More than 10 years of experiences from automotive (or similar) industry
At least 5-10 years of experience as system engineer in the field of vehicle motion control, with at least 3-5 year related to steering and preferably steer by wire.
Very good knowledge in ISO 26262 and experience from working with components meeting ASIL C or higher
Bachelor of Science or higher degree
A test driven development approach
A focus on solving problems
Ability to share her or his expertise to colleagues
Fluent English skills, both spoken and written
Driver license for vehicle
Personal skills:
To be successful in this role, you need to:
Believe in our future products
Be a team player
Be action oriented
Be innovative
Be flexible
I.e. an enthusiastic person who thrives in an agile working culture with: o Abilities to deal with ambiguity as well as solving problems.
Capability to handle multiple tasks at the same time and always deliver on time.
Team player characteristics. Work is done in cooperation and coordination within the group.
Have good communications skills
Have functional and technical skills
