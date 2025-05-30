Senior System Design Engineer
Nexkey AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2025-05-30
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Nexkey AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige
We are looking for a consultant for an assignment at the client:
Volvo Group is now looking for a Senior System Design Engineer - SW Engineer (.NET Core/C#) to join their dedicated team in Gothenburg.
Are you a skilled .NET Core developer with a passion for robust system solutions and technical innovation? Do you want to help shape the future of vehicle communication interfaces in a highly skilled and agile team? Then this might be your next challenge!
Volvo Group develops and is responsible for the communication interface used between the vehicle and tools, including remote operations. The products are used throughout the complete product life-cycle - from development and testing during product development to manufacturing, workshop, and remote scenarios.
We work according to agile principles in a skilled and engaged scrum team covering all aspects of the products: design, implementation, and testing of solutions. We communicate directly with stakeholders to find common and reusable solutions that ensure customer success.
Who are you?
You are a team player ; For us the most important thing is the team's delivery and our employees. passion is what makes this possible. We support each other in order to provide common solutions. You are really good at C#, but more importantly you are a person who likes to get things done, providing solutions from design to support and acceptance testing.
In addition to programming in C#, experience of communication protocols (design / implementation) is considered a plus. You will definitely be able to choose your personal targeting, but our basic idea is that everyone should be able to do everything, in accordance with a self-organizing scrum-team.
Required qualifications:
• 6+ years of professional experience(hands-on programming) in software engineering in C# and .NET Core
• Expert-level C# and deep knowledge of the .NET Framework and runtime internals.
• Proven experience with AOT compilation strategies and constraints (e.g., for embedded Linux).
• Experience with cross-platform development targeting Android and iOS using .NET MAUI or Xamarin.
• Strong backend engineering experience, especially in containerized environments (Docker, Kubernetes).
• Familiarity with Lua scripting and dynamic script generation pipelines.
Additional skills seen as a plus:
• Understanding of automotive diagnostic protocols: UDS (ISO 14229), ISO 15765-2, SAE J1575, and RP1210 A-D.
• Experience working with OEMs or in the heavy-duty automotive diagnostics domain.
• Performance tuning and memory optimization for embedded runtimes.
• Experience working with C++
Period
Start Date: 2025-06-23
End Date: 2025-12-31
Varför välja Nexkey?
Hos oss får du:
Möjlighet att utvecklas och ta din IT-karriär till nästa nivå.
Uppdrag som matchar din kompetens och ambition.
En arbetsplats där vi värdesätter våra konsulter och skapar en trivsam och utvecklande miljö.
Stöttning, kompetensutveckling.
KOM FÖRBI PÅ EN KAFFE!
Är du nyfiken på att höra mer? Kom förbi våra nya kontor på Kista Science Tower, så bjuder vi på en kaffe och berättar om våra spännande konsultuppdrag!
Låter det intressant?
Skicka ditt CV till hr@nexkey.se
eller ansök via ansökningsknappen.
Har du frågor? Ring oss på 070-775 36 01, så berättar vi mer!
Nexkey - där din IT-karriär tar nästa steg! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-06-20 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
E-post: hr@nexkey.se Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Senior System Design Engineer". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Nexkey AB
(org.nr 559297-5501)
417 15 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Nexkey Jobbnummer
9367669