Senior Sw Developer Pmsm/bldc Motor Control
Eccoci AB / Datajobb / Jönköping Visa alla datajobb i Jönköping
2025-01-22
, Aneby
, Habo
, Mullsjö
, Vaggeryd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Eccoci AB i Jönköping
, Linköping
, Göteborg
, Hässleholm
, Karlskrona
eller i hela Sverige
Description
Senior Software Specialist with experience in PMSM/BLDC motor controller development wheeled platforms.You will take part in the customers electrification journey for products with the aim of reducing carbon dioxide emissions, increasing circular use and making customers happy.The department:Wheeled develops medium and large advanced products that contain Hybrid solutions, full electric and petrol/diesel solutions for professional consumer products.Wheeled will develop a completely new electric platform that will take our professional products into the 2030 century.A fully electric, all-day-long working product for demanding tasks, both autonomous, remote controlled and manually operated.We are now looking for an additional team members who want to join our journey with advanced platform development. You will have a key role and the opportunity to work in a hands on department were we decide how we want to develop our products and functionality. The system will include wireless connected, Remote controlled, Autonomous functions and much more. The main focus is all electric machines. You will be involved in the product development from start-up to mass production.Your role:The Software developer will have focus on embedded software. The motor controller software use a light weight operating system without any file system support running on a CPU. All embedded software is written in C, with the addition of a few assembler routines.Requirements:- Extensive experience writing code in C, more than 8 yrs- Prior experience of developing this type of embedded code is a requirement- Experience in PMSM/BLDC motor control- Language: Fluent in English Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-07-11 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Eccoci AB
(org.nr 556948-1350), https://consultancy.eccoci.se/ Arbetsplats
Eccoci Kontakt
Galyna Daniel galyna.daniel@eccoci.se Jobbnummer
9119722