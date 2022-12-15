Senior Surface Designer
2022-12-15
Requirements:
We are now looking for a Senior Surface Designer within the Exterior Class-A Surfacing team.
The group's main responsible area, is to deliver DSM in the late phases of the design process (Class-A Surfacing), covering the last internal DSM gates of the programs.
The task will be to develop exterior surface models in the late phases of the design process. The main input will be sketches, rough alias models from designers and scan data from clay models combined with technical input from our studio engineers.
excellent skills in Icem Surf/Alias for the digital modelling Exterior team.
a good sense of form, ability to build models with class-A quality and a "nothing is impossible attitude" is required.
a self-going, top of the line modeller with at least 6 years of experience from class-A modelling within the automotive business.
knowledge of technical prerequisites of cars, and experience from both interior and exterior modelling is a merit.
