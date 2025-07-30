Senior Supplier Development Engineer
2025-07-30
At Cepheid, we are passionate about improving health care through fast, accurate diagnostic testing. Our mission drives us, every moment of every day, as we develop scalable, groundbreaking solutions to solve the world's most complex health challenges. Our associates are involved in every stage of molecular diagnostics, from ideation to development and delivery of testing advancements that improve patient outcomes across a range of settings. As a member of our team, you can make an immediate, measurable impact on a global scale, within an environment that fosters career growth and development.
Cepheid is proud to work alongside a community of six fellow Danaher Diagnostics companies. Together, we're working at the pace of change on diagnostic tools that address the world's biggest health challenges, driven by knowing that behind every test there is a patient waiting.
Learn about the Danaher Business System which makes everything possible.
The Senior Supplier Development Engineer - Plastics will be collaborating with Plastics Injection molding suppliers and internal teams such as engineering, operations, and quality. The ideal candidate for this role would be someone with experience in Injection molding (preferably Tooling) as well as possess soft skills to effectively collaborate with multiple functions and business acuity to understand the financial impact of improvement projects.
This position is part of the global supply chain organization and specifically within supplier development group. The individual in this role will be collaborating with Plastics Injection molding suppliers and internal teams such as engineering, operations, and quality and will be located in Solna, Sweden.
In this role, you will have the opportunity to:
Evaluate technical capabilities at supplier sites and qualify suppliers based on selection criteria and provide feedback and update internal supplier selection and qualification processes
Identify, quantify, prioritize, and drive supplier improvement projects; Use data analytics to make recommendations and drive VAVE projects (Quality, Cost, Efficiency)
Responsible for reviewing tool health, spares, and making recommendations on required repairs/refurbishment
Establish, track, and trend key supplier performance metrics - OEE, FPY, Tool Availability, and SPC
Review, initiate and represent supplier recommended design changes to internal engineering teams while also executing Engineering change orders to suppliers
The essential requirements of the job include:
Bachelor's degree in Mechanical or Industrial Engineering (or relevant field) with 5+ years of related work experience OR Master's degree with 3+ years of related work experience
Demonstrated technical and analytical ability with a high degree of professional acuity
Demonstrated experience in Injection molding & tooling development
Ability to read 2D drawings with GD&T and work with CAD (preferably Solid Works)
Demonstrated experience with equipment selection, operation, and processing
It would be a plus if you also possess previous experience in:
APICs certification
Proficiency in MS Excel, MS PowerPoint, Agile, and SAP
Ability to read and interpret product Bill of Materials (BOM's)
Other:
Ability to work at Supplier sites and office environment
Some travel domestically and internationally is required (25%)
Must be willing and able to travel to supplier locations - primarily regionally located
At Danaher, we value diversity and the existence of similarities and differences, both visible and not, found in our workforce, workplace and throughout the markets we serve. Our associates, customers and shareholders contribute unique and different perspectives as a result of these diverse attributes.
